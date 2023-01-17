Eagles injury updates ahead of Divisional playoff game

There are a few key guys who have been fighting through injuries to be ready to play Saturday night. What's the latest on Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Josh Sweat and Avonte Maddox?

We'll find out even more after the Eagles release their Tuesday practice report, but until then here's what we know:

Jalen Hurts

We'll start with QB1, who was reportedly extremely sore after helping the Birds clinch a first-round bye back on January 8. He's rested his shoulder since then and has gotten practice time in — both with a football and whipping around a towel.

So how is he feeling four days away from his second-ever postseason start?

Nick Sirianni told reporters that Hurts' injured shoulder is feeling better, which makes sense. Hurts was clearly not 100% in the Week 18 finale against the Giants and the team was not calling plays as they would have had their quarterback been fully healthy.

It will be interesting to see if the design runs return against the Giants this time.

For what it's worth, the man himself said he was going to be on the field all week getting ready.

Lane Johnson

Johnson is the only Eagle who could battle Hurts for "most important player" on the team, and he's come out himself saying he is playing no matter what. The All-Pro has a torn adductor in his groin and is pushing off surgery until the offseason.

“There are a few times when you’re on a team that you know has a chance to win it all,” Johnson said Friday. “I could see that throughout the season. The timing of the injury wasn’t great, but my whole reason for coming back was because I feel like we have a chance to be something special. That’s my reason.”

Josh Sweat

The Eagles' 11-sack pass rusher gave everyone a scare when he was seemingly seriously injured at The Linc a few weeks ago and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Sweat has been back at the NovaCare Complex since their Week 18 win and has said he is full go for the postseason.

"Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, I'll be out there," he told the Eagles' website. "Shoot, I feel like I can go now, but they're just trying to work me back into it a little slower. But I feel great. I'll definitely be out there."

Avonte Maddox

Maddox is the only one of the four who could go either way. He's been out a few weeks with a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field. He's going to do whatever he can to try and play it seems, but Sirianni was ambiguous when asked about his nickel corner's status.

