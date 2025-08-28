More Sports:

August 28, 2025

Eagles reveal 2025 Kelly Green games

The Eagles will wear their popular throwbacks three times this season, and against all three of their NFC East rivals.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Crazy things happen in Kelly Green.

The Eagles will wear their Kelly Green throwbacks three times this upcoming season, and all for NFC East rivalry games, the team announced Thursday. 

The dates are as follows:

• Week 8 vs. Giants, Sunday, Oct. 26
• Week 12 at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 23
• Week 18 vs. Commanders, TBD

The Eagles have worn their Kelly Green throwbacks twice a season since their introduction (or re-introduction) in 2023 to massive fanfare. 

And so far, when the Eagles have worn the uniforms, something memorable happens. 

In Week 12 of the 2023 season against Buffalo, Jake Elliott nailed a 59-yard field goal to force overtime and then Jalen Hurts walked the game off with the winning touchdown run, all in the pouring rain. 

Last year, the Eagles pummeled the Cowboys with backup QBs Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee late into the season. But before that, in November, they won a down-to-the-wire contest against Jacksonville on a day full of insane highlights.

DeVonta Smith hauled in a one-handed touchdown catch as he was falling, Nakobe Dean jumped up to make the game-sealing interception at the goal line, and in the most unreal of all, Saquon Barkley juked one tackler, spun out from the next, then leaped over the third - backwards

So the incredible tends to gravitate toward the Eagles when they have the Kelly Greens on, and they'll be hoping to draw it more as they up the date count to three in what should be key games for them in the standings.

