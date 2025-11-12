Eagles-Lions Week 11 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye Week 9, so they were relatively fresh heading into their Week 10 game against the Packers. They escaped Green Bay without any significant injuries, as there were no absentees on Wednesday in advance of their matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions listed 16 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Lions injury report, with analysis.



Wednesday notes (walkthrough, injuries are an estimation):

• As you can see above, four of the Eagles' five starting offensive linemen are banged up, and were listed as limited participants in the Eagles' initial practice. Otherwise, they're in great shape heading into Week 10.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status RT Penei Sewell Ankle DNP

DE Aidan Hutchinson Elbow DNP TE Sam LaPorta Back DNP S Kerby Joseph Knee DNP CB Terrion Arnold Concussion DNP RB Sione Vaki Ankle DNP TE Brock Wright Ankle DNP LT Taylor Decker Shoulder Limited C Graham Glasgow Back Limited OG Miles Frazier Knee Limited DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder Limited CB D.J. Reed Hamstring Limited DE Josh Paschal Back Limited DT Pat O'Connor Knee Limited RB Jacob Saylors Back Limited LB Malcolm Rodriguez Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• Sewell's, Hutchinson's, and LaPorta's injuries are new. Sewell left the Lions' last game against the Commanders with his ankle injury, but returned. Hutchinson played 50 of 54 snaps. The guess here is that they're both probably fine. LaPorta is a little more of a mystery. We'll get a better idea if their injuries are serious if they don't practice on Thursday.



• Joseph last played in a game Week 6 against the Chiefs. He continues to miss practices.



• Reed is a starting corner who signed a three-year deal worth $48 million this offseason. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Browns Week 4, and was placed on IR. He has 16 tackles, 1 INT, and 4 PBUs in 4 games this season. The Lions starters with Reed out have been Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, and slot CB Arthur Maulet. The Lions opened up Reed's 21-day practice window this week.

Arnold missed Wednesday's practice with a concussion, so the Lions could be thin in their secondary.

• Davenport began the season as a starter, but he landed on IR with a pectoral strain. Dan Campbell recently said that Davenport could return around the end of November. The Lions opened his 21-day practice window this week.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Christian Mahogany (IR, eligible to return after Week 13): Mahogany is the Lions' starting LG. He was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Former Eagle Kayode Awosika started Week 10 against the Commanders. The Lions also lost C Frank Ragnow to retirement this offseason.



• CB D.J. Reed (IR, hamstring, 21-day practice window opened): As noted above.



• EDGE Marcus Davenport (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): As noted above.



• iDL Levi Onwuzurike (PUP, season over): Onwuzurike had surgery during the summer to repair an ACL injury, and his season is over. Onwuzurike doesn't have impressive production (3.5 sacks in 2024), but he was a starter.

• DL Josh Paschal (NFI, 21-day practice window opened last week): Paschal had surgery to repair a back injury this offseason. He played in 14 games last season, starting 10. He had 21 tackles and 2 sacks. The Lions opened his 21-day practice window last week.



• LB Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP, 21-day practice window opened 10/27): Rodriguez had 42 tackles and 2 sacks before tearing an ACL in late November last season. He has not yet played in any games this season. The Lions opened his 21-day practice window on October 27.

• LB Zach Cunningham (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 12): The former Eagle has played in 4 games for the Lions this season as a reserve run-down linebacker. He had 7 tackles.



• OT Giovanni Manu (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Manu is a backup OT who started at LT in place of an injured Taylor Decker against the Bengals Week 5. PFF had him down for 2 sacks allowed in that game.



• CB Khalil Dorsey (IR, wrist/concussion, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Dorsey is a backup DB, mostly in the slot.



• CB Ennis Rakestraw (IR, season over): Rakestraw was a 2024 second-round pick who has had an assortment of injuries, and not a lot of playing time. His season is over after having surgery on a shoulder injury suffered during training camp.



