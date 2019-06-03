Former Eagle Lito Sheppard gets $840 restitution from cousin Jabar Gaffney in alleged BMW vandalism

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Lito Sheppard has reached a settlement with his cousin, ex-NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney, in connection with a vandalism incident in Florida last June.

Sheppard, who played for the Eagles from 2002-2008, reported to police on June 17 last year that his BMW had stalled out after he left local restaurant in Jacksonville. All four tires had been slashed and marks were found where the car's gas tank had been forcibly opened.

When police reviewed parking lot surveillance video of the incident, they identified Gaffney, 38, and his unnamed longtime girlfriend as suspects.