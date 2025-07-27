Eagles mailbag: If Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell play well, where does that leave Nakobe Dean?

With Philadelphia Eagles training camp underway — but a day off on Sunday — let's get to some questions and comments from our readers. As always, thank you for doing half the work for me. This will be Part I of a two-part mailbag.

Question from @KBeckEagles: Out of all of the training camp battles, which player has separated themselves so far in said battle?

Well, first of all, make sure you bookmark our "Eagles camp battle tracker." But to answer your question, I think the battle that we'll likely call first will be Jihaad Campbell starting at linebacker alongside Zack Baun. That doesn't mean that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been bad or anything like that, but...

Campbell was their first-round pick, and a player they rated as a top 10 prospect in the 2025 draft. Campbell is simply bigger and faster than Trotter, and while I believe that Trotter is a smart, instinctive player, he does not have a major edge there over Campbell, who also seems smart and willing to put in the work. Campbell has looked good so far, and is already getting first-team reps.

Question from @JackDespeaux: Assuming Campbell wins the LB job, what becomes Nakobe Dean’s role on the team?

I think the more interesting question for the linebacker position isn't so much who will start Week 1 (again, I'm pretty convinced it'll be Campbell), but rather how Dean fits in whenever he is able to return to the field.

And I guess my answer to that is... I don't know. 🤷‍♂️

But then also, how does Dean fit in, long-term? Baun is under contract through 2027. Campbell is under contract through at least the next four seasons, plus a fifth-year option. Dean is going to want to start after his productive 2024 season, but if Baun and Campbell ball out this season, that opportunity might not be with the Eagles in 2026 and beyond.

Add in that the Eagles also may have good, young depth in Trotter and Smael Mondon, and I think it's hard to see Dean with the team next year.

Question from @OfficeLinebacker (via Bluesky): Over/under on 15 combined sacks by Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt from the edge?

I think that all depends on whether or not Jalen Carter stays healthy. If Carter plays a ton of snaps and is a beast again in 2025, then he is going to be the focus of opposing offensive blocking schemes, and the edge rushers should get their share of favorable matchups.

Put me down for the over. (I think you picked a good number at 15.)

Question from @GreaseThePoles: With the Vic Fangio connection and Howie’s alleged pre-draft infatuation, are the Eagles a realistic landing spot for Christian Wilkins? (Pending health, of course, and assuming he’ll cost the vet minimum given offset language from the Raiders - though unsure how dispute will impact that)

At the start of Dolphins training camp in 2023, Wilkins "held in," thinking he was deserving of a more lucrative contract. In October of that season, Fangio was asked how Wilkins was playing, and Fangio remarked that he was rusty when he returned to the field following his absence.

Wilkins seemingly didn't like those comments and remarked, "That's his opinion" when asked about them. So, you know, there's been friction there in the past.

Add in that Josina Anderson reported that an additional factor in Wilkins' release from Las Vegas was "an incident involving a teammate," and he's probably a guy the Eagles would stay away from in the interest of maintaining their positive team culture.

It's also probably worth noting that the Eagles haven't brought in a lot of guys who formerly played for Fangio, like they did when Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator. My guess? Fangio doesn't grow attached to former players like a lot of other coaches do.

Question from @DominiquePent10: If Jordan Davis breaks out next year and gets around 7+ sacks, do you think he gets an extension? Or do they save money for Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith?

If Davis proves that he is finally in good shape and that he can be a good pass rusher in addition to just being a good run stuffer, then yes, you can be sure the Eagles will prioritize making him a part of their long-term plans.

Question from @GarySie84201955: Are the Eagles just being cautious or is there reason for concern about Carter's shoulder?

If Carter's injury were serious, the team would have placed him on the PUP list to start camp. Carter played more snaps than any other interior defensive lineman in the NFL last year, so it's not the worst thing for him to miss some time in July.

Also, he has been active in practice, running around and encouraging his defensive teammates, which I think is a good sign.

Question from @JaxBill10: In your mind, which training camp battle isn't as close as most fans think?

Anything involving the quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Kyle McCord Dorian Thompson-Robinson

That's the order.

Question from @SickNantangelo: How much money will Lurie have to spend on PR to smooth things over with the (approximately) 90% of Eagles fans who do not want a roof, retractable or otherwise, when he inevitably builds one regardless of what focus groups tell him?

I don't think I agree that 90 percent of the fans wouldn't be on board with a retractable roof.

But certainly, if the Eagles do indeed build a new stadium, part of the end game will be to try to secure major events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four, and they're not going to be awarded those with an outdoor-only stadium.

