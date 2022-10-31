NFL calls Eagles WR A.J. Brown for drug test after 3-TD performance

A.J. Brown may have torched the Steelers' defensive backs a little too hard.

The morning after his three-touchdown performance and a 35-13 Eagles win over Pittsburgh, it was apparently his turn for a random drug test.

Tweeted Brown Monday morning:

Brown was targeted 11 times on Sunday, making six receptions for 156 yards. He hauled in each of the first three Eagles touchdowns when Jalen Hurts connected with him on scoring passes of 39, 27, and then 29 yards.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, Brown broke for another big play on a 43-yard catch and run underneath, which set up Miles Sanders to run in an 11-yard touchdown.

Minkah Fitzpatrick did not have a good time.

"I said, 'One [DB], two, that's not enough,'" Brown said of his third touchdown catch after he was flagged for taunting in the celebration.



It really wasn't on Sunday.

NFL drug testing is supposed to be random, but there have been numerous occasions where players are curiously called for one after big performances.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, for example, was tested three times in four weeks during a First-Team All-Pro campaign last season and New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin was selected last preseason after launching an 81-yard kick.

Guess the league just has to be sure.

