NFL rescinds C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Super Bowl hit fine

March 06, 2023
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is primed for a big payday in free agency this offseason. He'll be saving a little bit of money now, too. After initially being fined for a hit in Super Bowl LVII on Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco, that fine of $14,111 has been rescinded:
The NFL rescinded #Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s $14,111 fine for a hit in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2023
No flag was thrown. CGJ’s agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the successful appeal.
Here's video of Gardner-Johnson's hit, which was not ruled a penalty on the field:
#Eagles Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 by the NFL for this hit in the Super Bowl. Saying he "Lowered his helmet to initiate contact." pic.twitter.com/ulzy4HD3i0— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2023
While Gardner-Johnson did not hit Pacheco in the helmet, he definitely did lower his head. While it's not something I would call dirty, I understand him originally being fined because he clearly lowered his head for the hit.
As mentioned above, Gardner-Johnson is in line for a hefty new contract. The Eagles have until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to place the franchise tag on him if the two parties cannot reach a long-term dead or else Gardner-Johnson will hit the open market.
