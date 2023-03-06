NFL rescinds C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Super Bowl hit fine

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is primed for a big payday in free agency this offseason. He'll be saving a little bit of money now, too. After initially being fined for a hit in Super Bowl LVII on Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco, that fine of $14,111 has been rescinded:

Here's video of Gardner-Johnson's hit, which was not ruled a penalty on the field:

While Gardner-Johnson did not hit Pacheco in the helmet, he definitely did lower his head. While it's not something I would call dirty, I understand him originally being fined because he clearly lowered his head for the hit.

As mentioned above, Gardner-Johnson is in line for a hefty new contract. The Eagles have until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to place the franchise tag on him if the two parties cannot reach a long-term dead or else Gardner-Johnson will hit the open market.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader