More Sports:

March 06, 2023

NFL rescinds C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Super Bowl hit fine

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's fine of $14,111 for a hit in the Super Bowl has been rescinded after appealing the decision.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
CJ-Gardner-Johnson-Super-Bowl-Eagles-Chiefs-2023-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is primed for a big payday in free agency this offseason. He'll be saving a little bit of money now, too. After initially being fined for a hit in Super Bowl LVII on Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco, that fine of $14,111 has been rescinded:

Here's video of Gardner-Johnson's hit, which was not ruled a penalty on the field:

While Gardner-Johnson did not hit Pacheco in the helmet, he definitely did lower his head. While it's not something I would call dirty, I understand him originally being fined because he clearly lowered his head for the hit. 

As mentioned above, Gardner-Johnson is in line for a hefty new contract. The Eagles have until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to place the franchise tag on him if the two parties cannot reach a long-term dead or else Gardner-Johnson will hit the open market. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Woman charged for racist rant caught on video at Hatboro pizzeria
Arrest made for Hatboro pizzeria harrasment

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Mental Health

A little bit of narcissism is normal and healthy; here's how to tell when it becomes pathological
Pathological Narcissism

Phillies

Season preview: Phillies have the best catcher in baseball, and it's a big advantage
JT_Realmuto_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese25.jpg

Entertainment

Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith's Oscars slap, Jada Pinkett Smith cheating scandal during Netflix special
chris rock netflix comedy special will smith oscars slap

Arts & Culture

Celebrate Women's History Month with special programs at Philly museums and libraries
Museums Womens History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved