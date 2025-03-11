C.J. Gardner-Johnson pens goodbye to Philly after trade from Eagles

C .J. Gardner-Johnson had to say goodbye to Philadelphia, again, and this time unexpectedly to most.

The high-energy safety was traded to the Houston Texans on Tuesday alongside a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, with the Eagles netting offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder in return.

But after signing a three-year deal to come back to the Eagles just last spring, then winning a Super Bowl as a core piece to the NFL's strongest defense, and now sudden concerns about the team's defensive backfield depth, Tuesday's move came as a shock.

Even so, Gardner-Johnson had his farewell message for Philly ready, posting it to his Twitter/X account not long after word of the trade broke.

Wrote Gardner-Johnson:

Thank you, Philly. You've been more than a city to me – you've been a home. From the moment I stepped onto Lincoln Financial, I knew I'd found a place where passion isn't just celebrated; it's demanded. And I gave everything, every snap, every hit, every ounce in my bones. This decision wasn't mine, but I walk away proud of what we built together. Becoming a 2-time NFC champion and Super Bowl champion, the forced fumbles, and game-sealing interceptions – those moments belong to US. You taught me that greatness isn't just about highlights – it's about clawing back, harder and fiercer, just like this city does every day. To my teammates: Brothers, we bled, cursed, and laughed through it all. To the coaches and front office: Thank you for trusting a kid from Florida with a chip on his shoulder to lead this defense. And to the Philly Faithful – you're unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire, for this game even when I got too hot. Philly, you helped me carve my name into this league. But this isn't goodbye. It's thank you. Forever #8 in your corner, -CJGJ

The 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson made six interceptions this past season and brought an energy and swagger back to the Eagles' defense on the way to its second-ever Super Bowl title that it sorely missed in 2023 after he he left for Detroit in free agency when he and the team couldn't settle on a new contract in time.

His return a year later couldn't have been written any better.

It's just that his second stint in Philadelphia suddenly proved not to be for the long haul.

The banner, the ring, and "B-T-A" are forever, though.

