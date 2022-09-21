More Sports:

September 21, 2022

Darius Slay named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

By Shamus Clancy
Eagles NFL
Darius_Slay_INT_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese46.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

Justin Jefferson, shield your eyes. Darius Slay has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his big play performance against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. 

Slay had five pass breakups and two interceptions on the night in the Eagles' 24-7 win over Minnesota. It was assumed that Jefferson, the guy who had 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, would carve up the Eagles' defense, especially after the Birds themselves surrendered 35 points to the Lions the week prior. Nope. Credit both to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for scheming this one up and for Slay living up to his nickname.

If you showed me this graphic Monday morning, I wouldn't have believed you:

Slay's 2020 season in Philly was disappointing during a 4-11-1 campaign, but he's been better than advertised these last two years with his play resembling his 2017 All-Pro form. 

Zech McPhearson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week 1. Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2. Is someone on the offense poised to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3? We'll see down in Landover, Maryland. 

Shamus Clancy
