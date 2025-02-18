Report: QBs coach Doug Nussmeier leaving Eagles to become Saints offensive coordinator

Doug Nussmeier, the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, appears set to follow Kellen Moore to New Orleans to become the Saints' offensive coordinator, according to longtime NFL inside Josina Anderson.

Word of Nussmeier leaving for New Orleans started picking up steam earlier Tuesday, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, but progress on that at the time was still developing.

Additionally, T.J. Paganetti, the Eagles' run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach, is also set to join Moore in New Orleans, reported Underhill.

Moore was confirmed to become the Saints' next head coach a couple of days after calling a dominant Super Bowl gameplan for the Eagles as their offensive coordinator, which guided Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense to a 40-point pile-on over the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs.

A post-Super Bowl brain drain for winning, and losing, teams is common right after the season officially ends, and the Eagles have been no strangers to losing coaching talent quickly over the past few years.

However, it still equates to another round of coaching turnover for Hurts, who has only played under a steady offensive staff for more than one year in his NFL career just once across 2021 and 2022, when he and the Eagles had Shane Steichen as OC and Brian Johnson as the QBs coach.

Steichen left to become the Colts' head coach after the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs. Johnson got promoted to Eagles OC, but was let go after the offense stalled out in 2023's disastrous collapse.

Now the Eagles will be looking to replenish their offensive staff once again, this time, at least, carrying a Lombardi Trophy while they do it.

MORE: A look at the Eagles' 2025 free agents

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports