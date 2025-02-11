Reports: Eagles OC Kellen Moore will be the Saints' new head coach

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be the New Orleans Saints' new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles as an offense scored more points during the 2024 postseason than any other team in NFL history.

"I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does. Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect," Nick Sirianni said of Moore a few weeks ago. "Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men. You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, you know, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now but man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

"You know, just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be... a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach."

The Eagles have made the Super Bowl three times in the last eight years, and they lost their offensive coordinator to head coaching jobs with other teams all three times. Previously, they lost Frank Reich after winning the Super Bowl in 2017-18, and Shane Steichen after they narrowly lost to the Chiefs in 2022-23. Both Reich and Steichen were poached by the Colts.

The Eagles replaced Reich and Steichen with in-house personnel. After Reich left, the Eagles promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator. After Steichen left, the Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Groh lasted just two years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator before he was fired; Johnson lasted just one.

If the Eagles hire from within for a third time, the most likely candidate is Passing Game Coordinator / Associate Head Coach Kevin Patullo, but they are also expected to interview outside candidates as well.

Jalen Hurts will have his fifth offensive coordinator in six NFL seasons:

• 2020: Press Taylor (Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks)

• 2021: Shane Steichen

• 2022: Shane Steichen

• 2023: Brian Johnson

• 2024: Kellen Moore

• 2025: ?

The Eagles were prepared for Moore to take the Saints' job, unlike after the 2022-23 season at defensive coordinator, when they were blindsided by Jonathan Gannon's improper contact and subsequent deal with the Arizona Cardinals to become their new head coach.

