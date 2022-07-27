More Sports:

July 27, 2022

ESPN's Ryan Clark says Eagles will win NFC East over the Cowboys

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Landon-Dickerson-Jordan-Mailata-Eagles-2021 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson.

The first day of training camp practice on Wednesday has the juices flowing for Eagles football. The NovaCare Complex was filled with both media covering the team and fans in a frenzy watching Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and company. ON ESPN's "Get Up" program on Wednesday morning, former Pro Bowl safety and analyst Ryan Clark talked about this season's NFC East race. The team he's picking to win the division? The Birds.

Here's what Clark said...

Fly Eagles Fly! I'm ready to be listening to Meek Mill, "Dreams and Nightmares" pregame. Any game. Any Sunday. Any weekend because I don't believe they're going to win the NFC East. I know they are going to win the NFC East. 

They're the best team in the NFC East and I don't really think it's that close. You know why we even have it close? It's because we have to see Jalen Hurts develop as a passer. They've added things on the back end defensively. They also added A.J. Brown on the day of the draft with the trade. Jalen Hurts has been working on improving. We know what that run game is like. An excellent offensive line. And now you go get Jordan Davis and develop him as a one, two, three-down player right next to Fletcher Cox. 

This team can absolutely be very good. This team can contend for an NFC championship. Does it rest on the right arm of their quarterback? Absolutely. But I believe in Jalen Hurts enough and you heard what he said. He doesn't have to be Patrick Mahomes. I believe in him enough that this team beats the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East championship. 

I love some spicy NFC East talk. 🔥

You might be surprised to hear this, but I agree with Clark! Dallas got worse this offseason and the Eagles got better without taking into consideration the development of their young talent. I went through some national power rankings that all had Dallas ahead of the Birds and I expect things to look a bit different than that when the final NFC East standings come in after Week 18. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Cowboys

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Wawa reaches $8 million settlement over 2019 data breach case
Wawa Data Breach Settlement

Sponsored

Defeat the war in your stomach
Limited - Golden Hippo - Gundry MD Egg

Health News

Penn Medicine hospitals named among nation's best for 16th straight year by U.S. News & World Report
HUP Hospital Rankings

Flyers

Claude Giroux on return to Philly: 'They might give me a standing O, and then they might boo me'
40_Claude_Giroux_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Stephen Starr's new restaurant at Wells Fargo Center gets a name
Wells Fargo Center Adrian

Arts & Crafts

Beginner embroidery workshop at The Bourse includes complimentary drink from Scoop DeVille
Embroidery Workshop

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved