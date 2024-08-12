More Sports:

August 12, 2024

Report: Former Eagle Haason Reddick requests trade from Jets

Reddick was looking for a higher-paying contract, which is why he was traded from the Eagles to the Jets. But the Jets, inexplicably, never seemed interested in actually giving him one.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-2023-season-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

What did the Jets think was going to happen?

Haason Reddick's run with the Jets apparently won't even get off the ground. 

The former Eagles edge rusher has requested a trade out of New York, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, not even six months after he was traded there by the Eagles in the hopes of reaching a new, higher-paying deal. 

The Jets have instead gotten nowhere in giving him one, and he's been a holdout all training camp

Which begs the question: What exactly did the Jets think was going to happen here if they weren't intending to pay him? That was the whole reason why the Eagles ended up trading their back-to-back Pro Bowler in the first place. 

He wanted a new contract, the Eagles couldn't give him one, so they sent him to a team that could while they moved forward at the edges with Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat – at least that was the plan. Maybe the Jets never got the memo?

And now Reddick wants out. 

Never a dull moment for that team – often for the worst.

UPDATE [31:5 p.m] – The Jets released a statement from their GM Joe Douglas:

😬

