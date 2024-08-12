Report: Former Eagle Haason Reddick requests trade from Jets

August 12, 2024
Haason Reddick's run with the Jets apparently won't even get off the ground.
The former Eagles edge rusher has requested a trade out of New York, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, not even six months after he was traded there by the Eagles in the hopes of reaching a new, higher-paying deal.
The Jets have instead gotten nowhere in giving him one, and he's been a holdout all training camp.
He wanted a new contract, the Eagles couldn't give him one, so they sent him to a team that could while they moved forward at the edges with Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat – at least that was the plan. Maybe the Jets never got the memo?
And now Reddick wants out.
Never a dull moment for that team – often for the worst.
UPDATE [31:5 p.m] – The Jets released a statement from their GM Joe Douglas:
