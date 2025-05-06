More Sports:

May 06, 2025

Could Hollin Pierce be the next undrafted free agent to crack the Eagles' roster?

Pierce, the big offensive tackle from Rutgers, has traits that could make him a good fit for 'Stoutland U.'

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
eagles NFL
hollin-pierce-rutgers-eagles-undrafted-rookie-53-man-roster-nfl.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (72) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field.

An undrafted free agent doesn’t make the Eagles roster every year. Some years, like last season, none make it.

But in three of the past five years, at least one undrafted free agent has either made the initial 53-man roster or found his way onto the active roster at some point in his rookie season.

Those names include T.J. Edwards, Jack Stoll, Josh Jobe, Ben VanSumeren, Josh Sills, Eli Ricks, and Reed Blankenship.

VanSumeren, Ricks and Blankenship are still with the team, with Blankenship being the biggest success story as a Super Bowl-winning starting safety who is poised for an extension this offseason.

Blankenship was one of three undrafted rookies from the 2022 class, along with Sills and Jobe, to make the initial 53-man roster.

This year’s undrafted rookie class will have a tough time competing against a roster that might not be as talented as last year’s but shouldn’t be too far away. The Eagles are deep at some key positions and just finished up a 10-player haul in the NFL Draft.

But if there’s one rookie free agent who could stand above all others, both literally and figuratively, it’s gigantic offensive tackle Hollin Pierce.

There’s no question that the Rutgers product has some desirable traits for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, especially with Pierce’s staggering 6-foot-8, 344-pound frame and 88 1/4-inch wingspan.

If there’s one kind of offensive lineman that Stoutland covets, it’s a humongous one, and Pierce surely fits the bill.

This year’s draft was especially deep at offensive tackle – eight went in the first 55 picks, and five in the first round – which could explain why a prospect like Pierce didn’t get drafted at all.

Teams that wanted offensive tackles made sure to get them early.

The Eagles, who live to draft offensive linemen, feasted on the position on Day 3 after surprisingly passing on both guards, tackles and centers in the first four rounds. They drafted three offensive linemen with their final five picks.

Reasons that Pierce would be an odds-on favorite to make the initial 53 include his aforementioned size – did we mention the 88 1/4-inch wingspan? – and Stoutland’s track record coaching immense human beings in Pierce's weight neighborhood, such as Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and last year’s surprise right guard, Mekhi Becton, a 350-pounder who parlayed his Eagles success into a free-agent deal with the Chargers.

But Pierce has other admirable traits that make him moldable for Stoutland, including four years starting at Rutgers, which plays in a Power 5 conference. According to PFF, Pierce committed just four penalties in his entire collegiate career covering more than 3,000 snaps, another appealing trait for a position coach.

Some of his weaknesses can be overcome. He’s not the bendiest, most athletic tackle – I mean, if he were bendy and athletic, he’d probably be a first-round pick – and he can struggle with speed rushers.

But he might actually be more refined and more coachable than Eagles sixth-round pick Cameron Williams, a Texas product who’s also a massive human being (6-6, 317 pounds), but a prospect who some NFL personnel folks I spoke to felt needed some extra motivation, which he’ll surely get at “Stoutland U.”

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more eagles NFL Philadelphia Jeff Stoutland Hollin Pierce

Videos

Featured

1000x650_Cape-May-Beach_COPYRIGHT_HoneyTrek_20240624_130819-Edit.jpg

One summer wow after another in NJ
Limited - Hagley - Water

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Just In

Must Read

Education

Fifth grader to compete in second national spelling bee

jayden jiang national spelling bee

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Philly circus program loses NEA grant weeks before show opening

NEA cuts Philly circadium

Men's Health

Looking for a workout boost? Try exercising with a buddy

Gym Workout Partners

Food & Drink

Teachers, nurses can get freebies at these restaurants this week

Teacher Nurses Week

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved