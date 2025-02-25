Report: Former longtime Eagle Jason Peters to retire

Jason Peters, a longtime Eagles offensive tackle, and at one point, one of the NFL's very best at the position, is calling it a career.

The 43-year-old, who spent this past season on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, is set to retire, Seattle's general manager John Schneider said at the NFL Combine, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

From there, Peters will transition into a role as an assistant to the Seahawks' vice president of player affairs Maurice Kelly.

Peters made it through two decades in the NFL, got selected to nine Pro Bowls, and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections in 2011 and 2013. Both of those selections were with the Eagles, where he enjoyed the height of his career for 11 years from 2011 up to 2020 after he was traded to Philadelphia from Buffalo.

He was a key veteran who kept the Eagles' offensive line so consistent through the 2010s, and through three different coaches between Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson.

In 2017, he was rolling and so were the Eagles behind second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, but midway through, the highly-respected tackle suffered a season-ending injury that required him to be carted off the field and with all his teammates seeing him off.

His impact still carried through the locker room, though, which was among the many factors that kept rallying those Eagles on to a miracle run and to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

"Great, great player," Eagles GM Howie Roseman said at the Combine in Indianapolis when he was told about Peters' retirement. "That trade that we made, I was the personnel director at the time, the guy is just a freak of all freaks.

"They called him 'The Franchise' for a reason. You felt every Sunday going into a game that you had no worries, no matter who the pass rusher was. Elite athlete, elite teammate, world champion, in my mind, no doubt, first-ballot Hall of Fame, just an incredible career, and one of the many players that I don't think I'd be standing up here if it wasn't for the success of guys like that. I'm just really thankful for Jason Peters."

Peters and the Eagles moved on from one another after 2020. He was well into his late 30s by then, and the team was in the process of working its way out of the Pederson-Wentz era and into what eventually became the current one led by Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts.

Peters hung around in the league for a few years after, taking up tryouts, practice squad spots, and roster call-ups for the Bears, Cowboys, and then Seahawks before he was finally ready to hang up the cleats.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports