Eagles odds and ends: Jalen Hurts is already back to work

The Super Bowl win is still fresh, but the Eagles are already getting back to work.

Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, was running passing drills over the weekend:

Saquon Barkley, who was on a hectic media blitz before and after the parade, told the "Today Show" last week that he had his time to celebrate and would be shifting to focus to next season.

And A.J. Brown, well, only a few days after winning his first, the star receiver realized he already wants his second.

"It’s the Hunt that does it for me," Brown wrote in an Instagram post ahead of the parade. "It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me. The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be. It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"

There's a title to defend.

A few other Eagles odds and ends...

Playing through pain

There's some healing up to do, too.

Breakout edge rusher Nolan Smith tore his triceps during the Super Bowl and kept playing through it, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke on Friday.

The second-year Eagle had surgery last Wednesday, Rapoport added, and he's expected to be ready to go for next season.

That Smith did it all injured part way through, then made it through the entire parade, makes it that much more impressive. MORE: The Super Bowl celebration is over, but the Eagles aren't going anywhere Notifications on Jalen Hurts brought out the Jordan-branded "Love, Hurts." hoodie for the parade, which quickly garnered a lot of attention, and now Nike is gearing up its launch for sale. The store listing for the hoodie went up on Nike's website over the weekend, with the product description: "They can hate all they want, but championships don't lie. Haters, this one's for you. Love, Hurts." It will cost $75. There's no concrete release date yet, but by the end of March appears to be the estimate. If you have a Nike account, you can turn on notifications for when the hoodie sales go live on both the site and the Nike app. The strong likelihood is that people are going to jump on these quick, so keep your eyes peeled – or go for a knockoff that is never really quite right. Settling back to quiet Ten days ago, Philadelphia was packed with elated fans celebrating their champions Eagles for a second time ever. Broad and the Parkway were swarmed by a sea of Midnight and Kelly Green on either side, and with all the photos and videos from overhead and even at street level, the city looked incredible. It's a day people will remember forever, but that day did end. Center City is mostly back to normal now. Commuters are making their daily trips into work, tourists are out taking photos, and people are taking a shortcut to the train through a mall that didn't do anywhere near what it was promised to do to avoid the cold. It's quiet again, but there are still traces of the parade that will hang around for a while. Barricades are piled up at street corners waiting to be collected, the Art Museum still has the Eagles banner up between the entrance pillars and the Rocky Statue at the top of the steps with a line of people waiting to take a photo, and Eakins Oval, that ground is still muddied up from all the steps taken through it on Valentine's Day, and with empty and smashed beer cans still scattered everywhere. The photos and videos taken that day, and the memories created, those will last forever. The physical traces will fade eventually, but for right now, they're another unique reminder: Something special happened here. MORE: The Eagles, the Super Bowl wins, the parades, they just matter more to Philly Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Smith wasn't credited with any tackles in the 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, but he did his part in the four-man rush to keep pressure on Patrick Mahomes all night, which forced his throws and decisions, and often got the Kansas City offense off the field quickly.