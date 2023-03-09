Report: Eagles hire D.J. Eliot as linebackers coach

The Eagles have reportedly hired a new linebackers coach in D.J. Eliot, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Eliot previously served as the defensive coordinator at Temple.

Eliot replaces former linebackers coach Nick Rallis, who joined Jonathan Gannon in Arizona to be the Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

The Eagles' new defensive coordinator, Sean Desai, was a defensive and special teams coach at Temple from 2006-2010 and was an adjunct professor at the school while earning a doctorate in education administration. Though their time in North Philadelphia did not overlap, as Eliot, 46, only filled this position for just one season in 2022, that's perhaps a connection to watch as Nick Sirianni and Desai fill out the rest of this defensive staff.

This is Eliot's first NFL job. He's also had stints as a defensive coordinator at Kansas (2019-2020), Colorado (2017-2018) and Kentucky (2013-2016). He played linebacker at Wyoming from 1996-1998.

The biggest takeaway from the news? It's not former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

