Eagles news: Howie Roseman thinks the locker room is fine, Jason Kelce's decision still looming

We're still well into the slow part of the NFL offseason, but hey, at least the Combine is here to give us something to talk about.

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman had press conferences earlier in the week and said...stuff...

And a bunch of college prospects are out in Indy working out who the Eagles might draft...or not. There's still about two months to figure that out.

Still, there were a few interesting notes and tidbits coming out of the week so far, so let's take a run through...

Slip of the tongue?

Roseman stopped at Pro Football Talk's Combine setup to chat with Mike Florio and Philadelphia's favorite QB analyst Chris Simms, and with late season collapse still fresh in everyone's minds and a lot of talk about the health of the locker room ensuing in the aftermath, the Eagles' GM was asked about the room's outlook.

Here's how the conversation went:

Simms: "What do you preach right now to the team with all these off the field distractions, your coaches, all this talk, locker room? I'm not saying any of it's credible..." Florio: "But it's out there." Roseman: "Well, I don't feel that. I feel like we have a tremendous core group of players who are under contract. Certainly on offense, most of these guys are young. Obviously, you got two future Hall of Famers in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, who are probably a little bit different age bracket, but when you look at [A.J. Brown], when you look at [DeVonta Smith], when you look at Dallas Goedert, when you look at Jordan Mailata, when you look at [Landon Dickerson], when you look at Cam Jurgens, when you look at Jalen Hurts – young players who have great football character, they love to play. And then you talk about the coaching staff, and obviously, you make those moves, and – Coach Sirianni is a better person to talk to about it – but you make those moves by thinking you're bringing in really good people. And so, I haven't really thought about it the way you put it in all honesty. I feel like we have really good people, and it's like a layer cake, we gotta build upon and get better." [NBC Sports]

I think it's noteworthy there that Roseman mentioned Kelce as still part of the leadership group. Last we checked, he's still mulling over the decision of whether to come back or retire, but the new league year is approaching on March 13, and that timeframe was when he announced that he was returning last year.

Pressed about that from Florio, Roseman said the following:

"Well, I know this: I don't think there is a scenario in any of our minds, starting with [ownner Jeffrey Lurie], where Jason ever plays anywhere else. He deserves the time to decide what he wants to do. Obviously, we're gonna accommodate that because he doesn't need to be rushed on that." [NBC Sports]

Passing of the axe?

You rarely get a gauge of where draft plans are truly going from the Combine alone. That said, there are some names out there in Indianapolis that'll grab Eagles' fans attention – particularly Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Clemson star, St. Joe's Prep product, and son of the Axe Man himself is heading for the draft and working out in Indy this week, and it was almost inevitable he would get asked what he thought about the prospect of becoming an Eagle to follow in his father's footsteps.

Here's what Trotter said (via WIP's Eliot Shorr Parks):

"He's told me stories about when he played for the Eagles. I've been told different things and the great time he had with that organization. The Eagles are a great team, great club, and it'd be a blessing to be able to play for them as well. Really, I'm just waiting for the opportunity and go wherever I go. I'm happy wherever I land."

Hey, the Eagles do need a linebacker.

'You're in Philly already'

They could use a safety too, and Tykee Smith will be on the board this April as Georgia Bulldog – the Eagles love those!

And fans will probably appreciate the advice the Imhotep Charter product lent to edge rusher Nolan Smith upon his arrival to Philly (via The Inquirer's Olivia Reiner):

Wonder if another Philly Bulldog could be on his way.

One more...

This is just an aside to mention that watching linemen crush the bench press at the Combine is cool.

