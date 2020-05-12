More Sports:

May 12, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
67_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Fans during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 3, 2019.

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, the schedule has been released, and now, well, I guess we just prepare for a long stretch of nothingness, before we wait and see in the 2020 season will happen, unfettered.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Where do the Eagles have good depth, and where do they not? Are there any more roster moves forthcoming, and at what positions? Did the Eagles receive a fair schedule?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
