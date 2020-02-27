More Sports:

February 27, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

After a month and a half of silence from the Philadelphia Eagles, Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson spoke with Philly media in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. While there wasn't much in the way of new information, the Eagles did leave us with some fodder to chew on.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' biggest offseason roster needsWhat will the Eagles do at linebacker with Nigel Bradham gone? The Eagles aren't really going to bring Jason Peters back for another year, right? I mean... right? Will the Eagles rebuild, or retool

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

