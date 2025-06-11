More Sports:

June 11, 2025

Eagles single-game, public practice tickets go on sale Thursday

Be ready at 10 a.m. as tickets to see the defending Super Bowl champs are expected to sell out quickly.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101324_Eagles_fans-3927.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Fans cheer during the Eagles' October 13 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

Single-game tickets for the Eagles' 2025 home contests at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale this Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, the team announced Wednesday morning. 

Ticket sales will be limited to four per household and are expected to run out quickly. 

Tickets for the Eagles' annual public practice at the Linc will also be going on sale Thursday morning at 10 at a cost of $10 – or $40 for a VIP ticket that offers a "special on-field experience" before the practice begins. 

Additionally, the Eagles confirmed that players will report for training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, July 22.

The Eagles have always been the biggest show in town, but after last year's dominant run to a second-ever Super Bowl title, with many of the key pieces to that team returning, there's a lot of anticipation building for the 2025 slate in the hopes that they can do it all again. Plus, they'll have that championship banner to unveil with the marquee season-opening matchup against the rival Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. 

There are going to be a lot of people wanting to see the Birds this year.

The team's annual public practice at the Linc is a late training camp session that offers fans a more affordable means to, with all the proceeds from its ticket sales going toward the benefit of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The practice won't have any ticket purchase limitations on it, the team said, but seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids two and under can get in for free, and parking will be free as well.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Eagles tickets Eagles training camp Eagles TrainingCamp 2025

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

2025 Election

Ciattarelli, Sherrill among Tuesday's primary winners

nj election results

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Health News

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and his family donate $50 million to boost autism research at CHOP and Penn Medicine

Lurie Autism Institute

Festivals

Upcoming Pride events: A queer slow dance and a drag history tour

Pride Philly 2025

TV

'Call Her Daddy' host accuses former coach of sexual harassment

Alex Cooper Documentary

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

Cedric-Mullins-Phillies-trade-deadline-rumors_061125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved