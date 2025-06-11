Eagles single-game, public practice tickets go on sale Thursday

Single-game tickets for the Eagles' 2025 home contests at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale this Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Ticket sales will be limited to four per household and are expected to run out quickly.

Tickets for the Eagles' annual public practice at the Linc will also be going on sale Thursday morning at 10 at a cost of $10 – or $40 for a VIP ticket that offers a "special on-field experience" before the practice begins.

Additionally, the Eagles confirmed that players will report for training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, July 22.

The Eagles have always been the biggest show in town, but after last year's dominant run to a second-ever Super Bowl title, with many of the key pieces to that team returning, there's a lot of anticipation building for the 2025 slate in the hopes that they can do it all again. Plus, they'll have that championship banner to unveil with the marquee season-opening matchup against the rival Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.

There are going to be a lot of people wanting to see the Birds this year.

The team's annual public practice at the Linc is a late training camp session that offers fans a more affordable means to, with all the proceeds from its ticket sales going toward the benefit of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The practice won't have any ticket purchase limitations on it, the team said, but seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids two and under can get in for free, and parking will be free as well.

