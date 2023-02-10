More Sports:

February 10, 2023

Eagles release Super Bowl LVII hype video

With help from MontCo native Bradley Cooper, the Eagles released one last hype video before their big game against the Chiefs.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Intro-2023-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Expect Jalen Hurts to be just as hyped for the Super Bowl.

One more week, one more game, one more hype video. 

Taking the footage from all the way back in training camp up to the moment they boarded the plane for Arizona, the Eagles released their Super Bowl LVII hype video on Friday for one last shot of adrenaline before the big game against the Chiefs on Sunday night, with the help of MontCo native Bradley Cooper.

Check it out:

It's been a whirlwind of a season for the Birds, one that's exceeded nearly every expectation and has them on the doorstep of their second-ever Lombardi Trophy, something that would've been almost unfathomable as soon as two years ago.

But things change, time flies, and Philadelphia is always ready for another party down Broad Street. 

