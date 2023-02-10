Eagles release Super Bowl LVII hype video

February 10, 2023
One more week, one more game, one more hype video.
Taking the footage from all the way back in training camp up to the moment they boarded the plane for Arizona, the Eagles released their Super Bowl LVII hype video on Friday for one last shot of adrenaline before the big game against the Chiefs on Sunday night, with the help of MontCo native Bradley Cooper.
Check it out:
One more#SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7yD1QRyon4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 10, 2023
But things change, time flies, and Philadelphia is always ready for another party down Broad Street.
