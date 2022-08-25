Terrell Owens runs 4.38 40-yard dash at 48-years-old

Terrell Owens is the most talented Eagles wide receiver I've ever seen. His 2004 season in Philly was transcendent. If he was still playing in the NFL at the ripe ol' age of 48, he still may look like one of the most talented dudes around.

Owens suited up for the Zappers and then the Knights of Degen in the 2022 season of Fan Controlled Football, a professional 7-on-7 indoor football league. The Hall of Famer hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he's still bringing the speed.

In a park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Owens raced against two other Fan Controlled Football receivers, James Harden (what a name) and Andrew Jamiel. More than 20 years their senior, Owens burned them, running an unofficial 4.38 40-yard dash:

I have some doubts about that exact timing and lean heavily on the "unofficial" part, but the guy still remains an absurdly great athlete.

Is Richard Rodgers ready to surrender No. 81 when Owens makes his NFL return? I'm only half-joking.

