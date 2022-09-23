Philly area punk band The Wonder Years shout out Nick Foles on new album

The Wonder Years, the pop-punk band from Lansdale, have come out swinging with a new album on Friday entitled "The Hum Goes on Forever." Frontman Dan "Soupy" Campbell is a well-documented Eagles fan, having previously given props to the legendary Jerome Brown on the 2013 track "We Could Die Like This." On the new album, they have a song shouting out another Eagles legend: former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Here are the lyrics on "The Paris of Nowhere" that open the song:

We're building shrines to Saint Nick Foles In the windows, in the living rooms I'm playing dancing with a ghost In the soft light of the afternoon I'm alone in the house where your sister died We're building shrines to Saint Nick Foles In the churches, in the alleyways I watched the river overflow From the Schuylkill in the pouring rain I'm alone in the house where your sister died On the block that you loved your entire life

That'll hit any Eagles fan right in the guts on a fall Friday morning in Philadelphia.

Reached for comment about the Foles lyrics, Campbell gave the following answer:

I’ve never felt the city was more connected than the late fall and early winter of 2017. The people behind the counter at the corner store wanted to talk how [ Halapoulivaati Vaitai] was stepping up for Jason Peters. My mailman stopped his route to tell me that Jay Ajayi was the missing piece we needed.

And everyone, everywhere had the same question — could Nick really do it? I remember driving down [I-95] before Christmas and seeing a billboard that just said “Philly believes in Saint Nick” and feeling the most at home I had in my entire life. I’ll never forget what the Birds gave me that year, what Nick Foles and Malcolm Jenkins and Jason Kelce gave us all.

What a team. What a city. What a band. What a world.

You can stream the album now on Spotify.

