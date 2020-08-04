More Sports:

August 04, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles training camp in 2019. It looks a lot different in 2020.

As long as those of us in the Philadelphia area and along the east coast are at home riding out Tropical Storm Isaias, perhaps we should talk about the Eagles.

Assuming training camp continues as scheduled, what are the camp battles to watch? Are undrafted players and rookies at a disadvantage because of this shortened offseason? When will Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry, Jordan Mailata, and Doug Pederson be able to return to the team?

MORE: Five Eagles training camp battles to watch | Pederson says he has no symptoms, will continue to coach virtually after positive COVID-19 result | Actual physical activity begins at Eagles training camp | McMullen: Eagles planning subtle changes to make offense more efficient

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

