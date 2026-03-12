Eagles notes: Dallas Goedert's contract, Jihaad Campbell's injury, and the Jaire Alexander trade

In addition to the Philadelphia Eagles' gains and losses that we're tracking in free agency, there were some other odds and ends that popped up on Wednesday, so let's cover them in a notes post here.

Dallas Goedert is still under contract with the Eagles

Per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Dallas Goedert will still be under contract with the Eagles until Friday:

What does that mean? Well, Goedert's contract was scheduled to void on March 10, at which point the void years on his contract would accelerate onto the 2026 salary cap in the amount of $20,493,640, in dead money.

If the Eagles are able to work out a new deal with Goedert before his void deadline, they could keep pushing some of that dead money down the road, offering some immediate cap relief this season.

Vic Fangio said that Jihaad Campbell will miss most of the offseason with a shoulder injury

In an interview with NBC's John Clark, Vic Fangio said that Campbell has a shoulder injury, and will miss most of the offseason (h/t Anthony DiBona for pulling the clip):

If you'll recall when the Eagles drafted him, Campbell fell to pick 31 because he was injured. More specifically, he had surgery on a torn labrum on his left shoulder following the 2024 college football season, and was expected to miss the start of training camp. He did beat recovery projections by being ready for Day 1 of camp.

However, it was also known at the time the Eagles drafted Campbell that he had issues with both shoulders, not just the torn labrum in his left shoulder. For now, it's unclear what exactly what will keep Campbell out for "most of the offseason," as Fangio put it, or even how Fangio defines "most of the offseason." Does that mean OTAs and summer minicamps? Or does that also include training camp?

Obviously, Campbell has heightened importance to the Eagles' defense in 2026 with Nakobe Dean signing in free agency with the Raiders.

The Eagles chose not to tender FB Ben VanSumeren

VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. He also had his 2024 season cut short by an undisclosed knee injury.

VanSumeren is the lone restricted free agent on the Eagles' roster. The "right of first refusal" restricted free agent tender amount this season is $3,520,000, per OverTheCap. It was an obvious decision not to tender VanSumeren at that amount, and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

I would guess the team will want him back for one last go at a fullback / special teams role, but only on a cheap contract. If so, he'll then have to prove that he has recovered from those two knee injuries.

There might be some contention about the Jaire Alexander trade

At the trade deadline last season, the Eagles dealt for Ravens CB Jaire Alexander, who then retired 10 days later. The Eagles didn't give up much. They traded a 2026 sixth-round pick for Alexander and 2027 seventh-round pick. But they also got absolutely nothing out of him.

In December, a reader alerted me to the absence of that trade on the transaction page on the Eagles' website. Interestingly, it didn't appear there, but it did appear on the transaction pages on the Ravens' site and the NFL's site. The team declined to comment after multiple inquiries about the discrepancy on the transaction pages and whether the trade was valid.

I imagine that if there weren't some kind of contention about the trade, the Eagles would've just said that the trade was final.

Back in 2017, the Eagles traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the Saints for a seventh-round pick. Ten days later, Dorenbos was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, which required immediate heart surgery. The Saints released him, and the Eagles returned the draft pick to the Saints.

It does feel like the Eagles expect that trade to be rescinded, and in my opinion they have an argument, if so.

Of course, we only bring this up now because of the Ravens' decision to back out of their trade with the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, and the accusations thereafter that they may have been acting in bad faith.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader