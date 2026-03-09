Eagles 2026 free agency tracker

March 09, 2026
As NFL free agency unwinds over the next couple of weeks, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark 🔖, please.
None yet.
• iDL Jordan Davis: Davis signed a three-year contract extension worth $78 million. (STORY HERE)
• DB Michael Carter II: Per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Carter II had his contract renegotiated to avoid being cut. He was previously slated to have a salary of more than $10 million in 2025. Carter should get some looks at nickelback and safety in 2026.
None yet.
• EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Phillips reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $120 million. (STORY HERE)
• WR Jahan Dotson: Per ESPN, Dotson reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Falcons, with $10 million guaranteed.
None yet.
None yet.
• Eagles 2027 compensatory pick tracker
