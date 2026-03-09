More Sports:

March 09, 2026

Eagles 2026 free agency tracker

The latest Philadelphia Eagles free agency news and updates.

By Jimmy Kempski
It's Howie season.

As NFL free agency unwinds over the next couple of weeks, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark 🔖, please.

Eagles signings

None yet.

Eagles re-signings / contract extensions

iDL Jordan Davis: Davis signed a three-year contract extension worth $78 million. (STORY HERE)

• DB Michael Carter II: Per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Carter II had his contract renegotiated to avoid being cut. He was previously slated to have a salary of more than $10 million in 2025. Carter should get some looks at nickelback and safety in 2026.

Trades

None yet.

Players lost

EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Phillips reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $120 million. (STORY HERE)

• WR Jahan Dotson: Per ESPN, Dotson reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Falcons, with $10 million guaranteed.

Retirements

None yet.

Other

None yet.

Links

Eagles depth chart

Eagles 2026 draft picks

Eagles 2027 draft picks

Eagles 2027 compensatory pick tracker

