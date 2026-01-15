Eagles GM Howie Roseman can live with another one-year OC: 'It means we're having tremendous success'

There is a consequence to success in the NFL, and at this point, the Eagles know it all too well.

Still, they'd rather have it and have to deal with it than not.

They're looking for another new offensive coordinator, after a Wild Card bow out largely tied to Kevin Patullo floundering as the in-house replacement for Kellen Moore and head coach Nick Sirianni's inability to step in and course correct what was a Super Bowl-winning offense just a year ago.

The demand, from outside the NovaCare Complex at least, is for an established, proven, and innovative external name who can maximize Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown (if he sticks around), and so on to bring the Eagles back to Super Bowl contention.

But of course, if and when the Eagles do find that next guy, there's always the possibility he's just gone after a year again to take on a head coaching job after cashing in on a run.

It happened with Moore, Shane Steichen before him, too, and with two disastrous experiments of Brian Johnson and now Patullo mixed in there.

But Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Thursday he's willing to live with all of that again if it means another Super Bowl.

"It's a great compliment when guys get head coaching jobs from here, because it means we're having tremendous success," Roseman told the local media at the NovaCare Complex during his end-of-year press conference. "As much as you'd like to have continuity and I'd like to have guys here for a long period of time, we want to win."

"We have an urgency to win right now," Roseman continued. "If that comes with the ramifications that we lose good people because they've earned head coaching jobs, we'll live with that."

The rings do speak for themselves, after all. There just isn't one this year, since Patullo and Sirianni could never properly compensate for Moore's scheming and playcalling, which produced the Eagles' NFL-best rushing attack in 2024, a dominant Super Bowl run, and after the celebration, the head coaching job for Moore in New Orleans.

The 2025 Eagles offense, even with most of the same names and parts, never came close to the shape that Moore had them in the year prior, with visible problems that were flagged with concern throughout the season, yet never addressed before it was too late.

Patullo was incapable of doing anything about them. The same went for Sirianni, as it turned out, which sent the Eagles home quickly.

Now they're on the market for an OC again, hoping a Mike McDaniel, a Kevin Stefanski, or whoever it ends up being can have the offense moving the ball to a championship degree again – and to the hopes of fans, with total control of the system and no interference.

"Our job right now and our thought process right now is to get the best candidate possible," Sirianni said as he sat on Roseman's left. "Cast a wide net there and interview some of these great candidates that are out there...find the best guy that fits the Philadelphia Eagles."

