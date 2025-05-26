With Eagles OTAs about to start, what areas will new starters, role players look to improve on most?

The Eagles on Tuesday will conduct their first on-field Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the NovaCare Complex, kicking off the start of competition season.

The defending Super Bowl champs will try to become the latest team to win consecutive Lombardi Trophies after they ended Kansas City’s attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

But they need to replace about half their starting defense and find new players to fill several other important roles as they prepare for the 2025 season, and the search for these answers begins at camp, where some of the most important developmental work is done.

With camp about to begin, I assigned one physical trait or coachable technique to several potential news starters and key contributors that would help the Eagles replace those holes and be armed for another title run:



S Sydney Brown: Discipline

As Jimmy Kempski recently wrote, Brown is already behind Reed Blankenship and rookie second-rounder Drew Mukuba on the safety totem pole, but plenty of NFL defenses play three safeties – or “big nickel” – on specific passing downs to counter 2x2 and 1x3 spread formations, along with the occasional five-wide personnel groupings. Brown could carve a role in this type of defense if he can earn the trust of coordinator Vic Fangio, who was in no hurry to play Brown last year over fringe roster safety Tristin McCollum. Brown is a terrific athlete and great kid, but his hair-on-fire, somewhat reckless style of play can work on special teams but not in Fangio’s assignment-sound scheme. He needs to be more disciplined to get time on the defense.



RB Will Shipley: Pass protection

The Eagles don’t have a proven replacement for the small but vital role Kenneth Gainwell occupied the last two years, a third-down and short-yardage back who also turned into a decent pass protector in blitz pickup. Even the addition of A.J. Dillon doesn’t really fill Gainwell’s spot, and Dillon isn’t a sure shot to make the 53-man roster. Shipley, a 2024 fourth-round pick, doesn’t have much pass-pro experience and wasn’t used in short yardage – he was barely used on offense at all – but that doesn’t mean he can’t do it. Rest assured, Shipley is spending this offseason getting stronger and working to improve in these areas to cement his status as the No. 2 behind Saquon Barkley. He already has really good hands; some refinement in pass pro and tough running in short-yardage this summer would go a long way in reaching that objective.

DT Jordan Davis: Hand-fighting techniques

At this point, the Eagles have loaded up on pass rushers enough that it’ll be hard for Davis to find a role in the four-man rush and prove that he’s more than a situational defensive lineman who comes off the field on passing downs. But the team exercised his fifth-year option, so there’s still enough time and coaching opportunities for him to make strides as a pass rusher. Davis is one of the most massive, ridiculously athletic human beings in the sport, which occasionally leads to a decent pass rush, but he’s primarily a bull-rusher with little savvy or blueprint for getting to the quarterback. Adding a club, hand swipe or swim move would benefit him in the absence of pure upfield burst.

WR Johnny Wilson: Separation

OK, this logic is a little backwards, but stick with me: Wilson, an excellent blocking receiver, needs to improve his separation ability so the Eagles can use him more...as a blocker. How does that make sense? As a rookie, the 6-foot-7 Wilson was essentially used as an extra tight end to give some bulk to the offense, especially when Dallas Goedert was sidelined. But the Eagles’ perimeter screen game still stunk. If Wilson, who’ll never have elite speed at his size, can become better at the art of separation and using his body and technique to get open, the coaches can get him on the field more this year without worrying about telegraphing the play. Wouldn’t it be nice to see Wilson lead-blocking on a well-executed bubble screen a few times and revive that element of the Eagles’ offense?

FB Ben VanSumeren: Lead blocking

Despite their lack of linebacker depth, the Eagles moved VanSumeren to full-time fullback (at least for now), which shows their long-term commitment to running the ball and their desire to have more lead blocking options for Saquon Barkley, especially for if (or when) Dallas Goedert is sidelined. A lack of good blockers behind Goedert at tight end last season prompted the team to sign fullback Khary Blasingame. VanSumeren is a way better athlete than Blasingame, and word is he has excellent hands. VanSumeren could become the Eagles’ version of Kyle Juszczyk if he can develop the skills of a true fullback, which should come easily. The former Michigan State standout first attended Michigan, where he was recruited as a fullback and running back before switching sides and then transferring to Michigan State.

CB Kelee Ringo: Hip flexion

This one’s tricky because physical traits aren’t something that can be coached and sometimes can’t be honed. Ringo is a very good athlete, but like many 6-foot-2, 200-pound corners, he lacks elite fluidity and has struggled at times throughout his college and short pro career to throttle down and flip his hips, which are important traits of a corner. It’s why he tends to be a little handsy and can be called for penalties, especially against smooth-moving perimeter threats who can easily change direction. Football players have been known to do yoga, ballet or other activities to improve their balance and flexibility. If Ringo can be a tad more loose-hipped, the former Georgia standout could easily run away with – no pun intended – the starting left cornerback job.

LB Jihaad Campbell: Instincts

There’s plenty of time for the Eagles’ first-round pick to develop into an elite hybrid front-six defender, but in the short term, Campbell has a chance to immediately start opposite Zack Baun at off-ball linebacker while Nakobe Dean comes back from his latest surgery. Campbell began his Alabama career as an edge rusher but moved to inside ’backer because of the school’s ridiculous first-round talent at edge. In high school, Campbell was an edge defender and receiver, so he doesn’t have the same experience and pedigree as, say, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who has played the position most of his life and has the bloodlines that surely help. Trotter and Campbell will compete to temporarily fill Dean’s spot. Campbell is 10 times the athlete that Trotter is but must improve in his pursuit angles, ability to get off blocks, and overall understanding of where to be in Fangio’s zone. If he can adapt quickly and become the starter, Campbell’s natural athleticism will shine through and he can be an integral piece of Fangio’s simulated pressure schemes, which Campbell flourished in at Alabama.



RG Tyler Steen: Anchor

Tyler Steen has had ups and downs in his two seasons backing up at right guard, playing 316 offensive snaps last year after just 71 as a rookie. The 2023 third-round pick will compete against former Texans first-rounder Kenyon Green to replace Mekhi Becton as the starter at right guard. Steen is a good run-blocker who pairs well with Cam Jurgens on inside runs, but his pass sets need refinement. At 321 pounds, he has good size but he’s not as massive as the 340-pound Becton. At times, he’s shown a good understanding of communicating with his neighboring tackle against twists and stunts, but he’s also struggled to anchor and stonewall the opposing pass rusher. If Steen can get his anchor refined, he’ll be an ideal fit next to Lane Johnson on the right side of the line, and the Eagles won’t regret letting Becton walk to the Chargers.

