Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2025 NFL Draft: Offense edition

While the Philadelphia Eagles could still add a veteran here or there to their roster before the start of the season, it is still probably somewhere around 95 percent set. Here we'll take a look at each of their positions, and determine where they are strong, where they still need help, and how they stack up against the rest of the NFL. We'll start with the offense.

Quarterback

53-man roster projection: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Others: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Eagles have begun the season with veterans at QB2 the last four years:

• 2024: Kenny Pickett

• 2023: Marcus Mariota

• 2022: Gardner Minshew

• 2021: Joe Flacco



The last time they had a home-grown, drafted quarterback as their No. 2 was in 2020, when Jalen Hurts was a rookie playing behind Carson Wentz.

McKee was a sixth-round pick in 2023, and he is in line to be the QB2 after developing behind the scenes the last two seasons. He has only appeared in two career regular season games with one start, and has just 45 career pass attempts. However, he has passed the eye test throughout every step of his progression, from training camp performance to preseason games to the two real games in which he appeared in 2024.

The Eagles will begin the development process over again with McCord, another sixth-round pick.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? Yes. While not as experienced as most QB2s around the league, McKee has shown that he is ready to be a good backup, in my opinion.

We'll see what McCord looks like in camp, but he felt like a good value in the sixth round, and perhaps in two seasons he can be where McKee is now. The Quarterback Factory™️ is churning, as the Eagles will likely be a rare team to employ three home-grown quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. (The Bengals, Texans, and Saints could be the three others.)

Running back

53-man roster projection: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Avery Williams, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Others: A.J. Dillon, Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Lew Nichols

Barkley was the best player in the NFL last season, but he also had 482 touches. Giving Barkley that excessive workload made sense for the team last year, since, you know, they rode him to a Lombardi Trophy, but it's unreasonable to believe he can shoulder that many touches year after year.

Kenny Gainwell backed up Barkley as the two-minute offense back / RB2, a role that will likely go to Shipley in 2025.

We reviewed Shipley's 2024 season, and although his playing time was mostly limited to blowout wins, he showed enough promise that he can replace Gainwell's contributions and perhaps even be an upgrade.

The Eagles feel that way, based on things I've heard. Certainly, their actions this offseason back that up, as the Eagles didn't show much urgency in retaining Gainwell, who signed for a little under $1.8 million on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh.

Beyond Shipley, the Eagles have Dillon, who they signed in free agency, but who also missed the entire 2024 season with a stinger. They also have a jack-of-all-trades guy in Williams, and a couple of UDFAs in Johnson and Powell.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? Eh. Shipley should be fine as a runner and receiver in relief of Barkley. The questions he'll have to answer is (a) whether he can pass protect efficiently, and (b) whether he can handle a heavy workload should Barkley go down.

Relative to the rest of the league, the Eagles are relying on projection from their RB2, while a lot of other teams around the league have surer things.

Wide receiver

53-man roster projection: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

Others: Danny Gray, Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are very comfortably a top 5 NFL WR duo.

Dotson is the WR3. He is coming off a strong showing in the playoffs after being invisible for much of the regular season. With a full camp in Philly in 2025, he can continue to build trust and rapport with Hurts and perhaps be more of a factor for a full season.

Wilson is the WR4. He served in something of a Zach Pascal-like dirty work role in 2024.

Thereafter, the Eagles will hope Ainias Smith can show more in his second season than he did as a rookie, and they have a few former Day 2 busts in Danny Gray and Terrace Marshall who are hoping to extend their NFL careers.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? As long as Barkley is healthy and the Eagles continue to have more leads than deficits in the second halves of games, they are going to skew toward the run game.



And when they pass, Brown and Smith will dominate targets, with Dallas Goedert getting most of the leftovers, as long as he's healthy. There just isn't much to go around for the other receivers.

In that respect, the Eagles' depth at receiver isn't as critical as most other teams around the league. But it is a concern.

In the five games that Brown and/or Smith missed last season — not including the meaningless Week 18 game — Dotson had 7 catches on 10 targets for 36 yards. He simply must be more threatening than that.

Again, it's not as big a deal within the structure of the Eagles' offense and roster construction, but the Eagles' depth at receiver is not as strong as most other teams around the league.

Tight end

53-man roster projection: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Others: Harrison Bryant, E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse, Cameron Latu

The Eagles didn't select a tight end in the 2025 draft, and then quickly worked to come to an agreement with Goedert on a reduced contract. If they hadn't, tight end would've very clearly been the weakest position on the team, by far.

Calcaterra will be back as the TE2, and a handful of others will compete to be the TE3

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? Meh. Calcaterra is serviceable enough as a receiver, but he doesn't offer much as a blocker. Granson and Bryant are career backups who were low-cost free agent acquisitions.

Offensive line

53-man roster projection: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Kenyon Green, Kendall Lamm, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

Others: Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard, Hollin Pierce, Brett Toth, Laekin Vakalahi

The Eagles have the best starting offensive line in the NFL. Behind them, they have a collection of experienced, versatile vets, and young developmental prospects with appealing traits.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? Every other team in the NFL — the Lions included — would trade offensive lines with the Eagles (starters plus backups) in half a heartbeat.

