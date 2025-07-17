Pancake party 🥳🥞🎉: Watch Eagles offensive linemen destroy defenders

During the 2024-2025 season, Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley broke the all-time record for the most rushing yards (regular season plus playoffs) in a single season.

He had help.

The Eagles employed the best offensive line in the NFL, and they dominated opposing defenses. I decided to cut up video of every Eagles pancake on the season, which took a very, very long time. It ruined my summer and I will never do it again. But, for your enjoyment, here are videos of the Eagles' starting five last season, and their pancakes. 🥞🥞🥞 (Note: We'll post the other players' pancakes at some point, but for now let's just focus on last year's starters.)

Let's go from left to right along the O-line, and then finish it off with my top 10 pancakes of the season.

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

My top 10 Eagles pancakes of the season

