More Sports:

July 17, 2025

Pancake party 🥳🥞🎉: Watch Eagles offensive linemen destroy defenders

A video look at every single pancake block doled by an Eagles starting offensive linemen in 2024 – and there were stacks of them.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071625LaneJohnson Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Lane Johnson

During the 2024-2025 season, Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley broke the all-time record for the most rushing yards (regular season plus playoffs) in a single season.

He had help.

The Eagles employed the best offensive line in the NFL, and they dominated opposing defenses. I decided to cut up video of every Eagles pancake on the season, which took a very, very long time. It ruined my summer and I will never do it again. But, for your enjoyment, here are videos of the Eagles' starting five last season, and their pancakes. 🥞🥞🥞 (Note: We'll post the other players' pancakes at some point, but for now let's just focus on last year's starters.)

Let's go from left to right along the O-line, and then finish it off with my top 10 pancakes of the season.

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

My top 10 Eagles pancakes of the season

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles offensive line

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - OC WOW

Ocean City, NJ brings the wows!
Limited - Visit Crawford - Water with Wooden Steps

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. also should require front license plates, state lawmaker says

Pennsylvania Front License Plate

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Wutangclan - Carroll

Women's Health

Penn Medicine's new mammography van brings breast cancer screenings to those who might not otherwise get them

Penn Mammogram Van

Entertainment

Franklin Institute announces 2026 opening of theme park exhibit

Franklin Institute exhibit

Arts & Culture

FringeArts releases 2025 festival lineup with over 320 acts

fringearts 2025 festival

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved