More Sports:

June 05, 2021

Eagles podcast: Observations from OTAs, and where we rank the team among the rest of the NFL

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060521NickSirianni Matt Slocum/Eagles pool photos

Nick Sirianni smashes his hands together, making a clapping sound.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' second and final media-attended OTA practice of 2021, Zach Ertz, Steven Nelson, and we looked at how many teams the Birds are better than in the NFC East, the NFC, and the NFL. 

Listen below (BGN Radio #186). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Q&A: Local medical expert explains Joel Embiid's meniscus injury and path forward
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles had one of the NFL's worst offseasons — but also made one of the biggest upgrades?
021821HowieRoseman

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved