November 05, 2021

Podcast: Russell Wilson to the Eagles in 2022?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
110521RussellWilson Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' trade deadline moves, which quarterback they could potentially target this upcoming offseason, our takeaways from the Birds' win over the Detroit Lions, and their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Listen below (BGN Radio #222). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


