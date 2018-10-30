Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 9

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.





Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the eighth week of the 2018 NFL season. To note, we only have four up so far, but we'll add to the list as more outlets publish theirs.

While offenses are scoring at an all-time clip, Philadelphia's has gone in reverse. The Eagles rank 21st with an average of 22.2 points per game, a decrease of more than six points from their Super Bowl season (28.6 PPG). They are getting high production out of Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz. The rest of the supporting cast needs to pick up their game if Philly is going to compete with the likes of the Saints and Rams down the stretch.

#JimmySays: I have no arguments whatsoever.

"I think the most interesting team of the trading deadline on Tuesday might be right here. The Eagles got a nice win Sunday against the Jaguars, they’re clearly right in the NFC East race, yet it seems like they could still use a spark. And we know they are willing to be aggressive."

#JimmySays: I think it would show incredible self control if the Eagles didn't make a trade at the deadline, seeing as they'd get ripped hard for non-activity, but they really should only make a deal if the value is there.

"Carson Wentz is in the zone, and he helped them dust both the Giants and the Jaguars to get to .500. But there’s still not a great feeling that they’re ready to compete with the new best teams in NFL. The running game and defense still need plenty of work."

#JimmySays: And the rest of offense, Wentz aside.

Treat — they enjoyed London in best possible way, getting win to level record at 4-4 before heading back across Atlantic to much-needed bye.

#JimmySays: They did sort of a "trick or treat" theme. I assume all the teams that won got "treats?" I don't know. Whatever.

