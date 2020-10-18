More Sports:

October 18, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 6: Eagles vs. Ravens

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-3-1, and yet, with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, they'll at least temporarily have sole possession of first place in the NFC East, subject to change depending on what happens in the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

The Eagles remain extremely injury-depleted, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where they are missing the following players:

  1. LT Andre Dillard
  2. LT2 Jason Peters
  3. LG Isaac Seumalo
  4. RG Brandon Brooks
  5. RG2 Matt Pryor
  6. RT Lane Johnson
  7. WR DeSean Jackson
  8. WR Jalen Reagor
  9. WR Alshon Jeffery
  10. TE Dallas Goedert

In G.O.B. Bluth voice, "Come on!" Oh, and there are still a bunch of guys out on defense too. Meanwhile, the Ravens are very healthy, though perhaps there's reason to believe Lamar Jackson isn't 100 percent. The full Eagles-Ravens injury report can be found here.

In our five matchups to watch, the Eagles are going to have their hands full trying to stop the Ravens' elite rushing offense, while also being wary of their ability to hit on big plays down the field. The Ravens are sure to put a lot of pressure on the Eagles' linebackers, which isn't ideal.

The Eagles are 9.5-point dogs, according to consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 6 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
