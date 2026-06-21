Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll finish out the series and find a comp for seventh-round edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby.



EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton

Micah Morris | Cole Wisniewski | Uar Bernard

James-Newby is an undersized (6'2, 238) edge rusher who ran a 4.53 40 at New Mexico's pro day. He had a productive college career, with 33.5 career sacks, including 10.5 in 2024 and 9 in 2025. A highlight reel:

James-Newby is pretty far down the depth chart among the Eagles' edge rushers, but plays with great effort and a non-stop motor, which means he'll have a chance to make the roster as a special teams contributor.

The player he reminds me of is another Eagles seventh-round pick in Patrick Johnson. A comparison:

Measurables Keyshawn James-Newby Patrick Johnson Height 6'2 6'2 Weight 238 240 Wingspan 77 3/4" 77 3/4" 40-yard dash 4.53 4.66 10-yard split 1.63 1.62 Vertical jump 33 1/2" 35" Broad jump 120" 119" Bench press 21 reps 16 reps



The Eagles like taking fliers on undersized edge defenders late in drafts. Recent example include James-Newby, Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Casey Toohill. James-Newby and Johnson have a nearly identical height weight, and wingspan, and their athletic measurables are also very close.

Like James-Newby, Johnson, who played at Tulane, was a productive college player with two 10+ sack seasons (10 in 2020, 10.5 in 2018) in a non-power conference who had to compete to make rosters each season via special teams.