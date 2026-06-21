More Sports:

June 21, 2026

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Keyshawn-James-Newby-Eagles-OTA_052726 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Keyshawn James-Newby #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up during a Philadelphia Eagles OTA at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll finish out the series and find a comp for seventh-round edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton
Micah Morris | Cole Wisniewski | Uar Bernard

James-Newby is an undersized (6'2, 238) edge rusher who ran a 4.53 40 at New Mexico's pro day. He had a productive college career, with 33.5 career sacks, including 10.5 in 2024 and 9 in 2025. A highlight reel:

James-Newby is pretty far down the depth chart among the Eagles' edge rushers, but plays with great effort and a non-stop motor, which means he'll have a chance to make the roster as a special teams contributor.

The player he reminds me of is another Eagles seventh-round pick in Patrick Johnson. A comparison:

 MeasurablesKeyshawn James-Newby Patrick Johnson 
Height 6'2 6'2 
Weight 238 240 
Wingspan 77 3/4" 77 3/4" 
40-yard dash 4.53 4.66 
10-yard split 1.63 1.62 
Vertical jump 33 1/2" 35" 
Broad jump 120" 119" 
Bench press 21 reps 16 reps 


The Eagles like taking fliers on undersized edge defenders late in drafts. Recent example include James-Newby, Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Casey Toohill. James-Newby and Johnson have a nearly identical height weight, and wingspan, and their athletic measurables are also very close.

Like James-Newby, Johnson, who played at Tulane, was a productive college player with two 10+ sack seasons (10 in 2020, 10.5 in 2018) in a non-power conference who had to compete to make rosters each season via special teams.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia rookie comps Keyshawn James-Newby

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Courts

NPS doesn't need to restore slavery exhibits at President's House, court rules

Presidents' House exhibit ruling

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Illness

Measles detected in two wastewater samples in Delaware County

Measles Wastewater Delco

Music

Despite just getting a permit to stay open until 4 a.m., Warehouse on Watts says it's closing for two months this summer

warehouse on watts closure

Festivals

Up South Street Festival returns with live music, local artists and more than 50 vendors

Up South Street Festival

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved