Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby

June 21, 2026
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll finish out the series and find a comp for seventh-round edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby.
EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES
Makai Lemon | Eli Stowers | Markel Bell | Cole Payton
Micah Morris | Cole Wisniewski | Uar Bernard
James-Newby is an undersized (6'2, 238) edge rusher who ran a 4.53 40 at New Mexico's pro day. He had a productive college career, with 33.5 career sacks, including 10.5 in 2024 and 9 in 2025. A highlight reel:
James-Newby is pretty far down the depth chart among the Eagles' edge rushers, but plays with great effort and a non-stop motor, which means he'll have a chance to make the roster as a special teams contributor.
The player he reminds me of is another Eagles seventh-round pick in Patrick Johnson. A comparison:
|Measurables
|Keyshawn James-Newby
|Patrick Johnson
|Height
|6'2
|6'2
|Weight
|238
|240
|Wingspan
|77 3/4"
|77 3/4"
|40-yard dash
|4.53
|4.66
|10-yard split
|1.63
|1.62
|Vertical jump
|33 1/2"
|35"
|Broad jump
|120"
|119"
|Bench press
|21 reps
|16 reps
The Eagles like taking fliers on undersized edge defenders late in drafts. Recent example include James-Newby, Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Casey Toohill. James-Newby and Johnson have a nearly identical height weight, and wingspan, and their athletic measurables are also very close.
Like James-Newby, Johnson, who played at Tulane, was a productive college player with two 10+ sack seasons (10 in 2020, 10.5 in 2018) in a non-power conference who had to compete to make rosters each season via special teams.
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