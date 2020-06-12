Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Shaun Bradley

During this dead period of the offseason, we've been comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. Today we'll take a look at sixth-round linebacker Shaun Bradley.



Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons

Jalen Reagor | Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor

K'Von Wallace | Jack Driscoll | John Hightower



The player I came up with as a comp for Bradley is the Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Uh, who? Reeves-Maybin was a fourth-round pick for Detroit in 2017, who had a floor as an undersized-but-speedy special teams contributor.

His size measurables stack up similarly to Bradley's, though Bradley has a significant edge athletically.

Measurable Shaun Bradley Jalen Reeves-Maybin Height 6'1 6'0 Weight 235 230 Arm length 31 3/4" 32 1/4" Hand size 9 1/2" 9 5/8" 40 yard dash 4.51 4.65* 20 yard shuttle 4.24 4.38* 3-cone 7.07 7.34*



*To note, Reeves-Maybin did not compete at the NFL Combine because he was still recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery the year he came out. Those are pro day numbers. He probably would have tested better if he were fully healthy.

In 2019, Reeves-Maybin was second among NFL linebackers with 13 special teams tackles. Similarly, Bradley was a productive special teamer at Temple. They both were drafted as upside players who could fill a coverage WILL linebacker role, who could also use their speed to make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Of course, both come with concerns about their ability to shed blocks from much bigger offensive linemen.

A look at Reeves-Maybin when he played at Tennessee:

You can see that Bradley plays with a similar energy and aggressiveness:

