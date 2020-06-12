More Sports:

June 12, 2020

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Shaun Bradley

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060420ShaunBradley Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Shaun Bradley

During this dead period of the offseason, we've been comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. Today we'll take a look at sixth-round linebacker Shaun Bradley.

Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons

Jalen Reagor Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor
K'Von Wallace | Jack Driscoll | John Hightower

The player I came up with as a comp for Bradley is the Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Uh, who? Reeves-Maybin was a fourth-round pick for Detroit in 2017, who had a floor as an undersized-but-speedy special teams contributor.

His size measurables stack up similarly to Bradley's, though Bradley has a significant edge athletically.

Measurable Shaun Bradley Jalen Reeves-Maybin 
 Height6'1 6'0 
 Weight235 230 
 Arm length31 3/4" 32 1/4" 
 Hand size9 1/2" 9 5/8" 
 40 yard dash4.51 4.65* 
 20 yard shuttle4.24 4.38* 
 3-cone7.07 7.34* 


*To note, Reeves-Maybin did not compete at the NFL Combine because he was still recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery the year he came out. Those are pro day numbers. He probably would have tested better if he were fully healthy.

In 2019, Reeves-Maybin was second among NFL linebackers with 13 special teams tackles. Similarly, Bradley was a productive special teamer at Temple. They both were drafted as upside players who could fill a coverage WILL linebacker role, who could also use their speed to make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Of course, both come with concerns about their ability to shed blocks from much bigger offensive linemen.

A look at Reeves-Maybin when he played at Tennessee:

You can see that Bradley plays with a similar energy and aggressiveness: 

MORE: Eagles' DeSean Jackson reveals cleats honoring George Floyd | Eagles mailbag: What would your big board look like if the NFL re-drafted the entire league? | What they're saying: Eagles still likely to add RB, but won't have RBBC; Is Carson Wentz underrated?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Shaun Bradley

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

2020 MLB Draft: Grades, analysis and scouting reports for Phillies' first-round pick Mick Abel
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061120_USAT

Alcohol

Some Pennsylvania liquor stores to begin permitting in-person shopping
PLCB liquor stores

Illness

Scientists may have determined why many non-smokers develop COPD
COPD cause respiratory system

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What would your big board look like if the NFL re-drafted the entire league?
061120CarsonWentzDeshaunWatson

Festivals

The Roots Picnic postponed indefinitely
Roots Picnic 2020

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved