June 11, 2020

Eagles' DeSean Jackson reveals cleats honoring George Floyd

Outspoken receiver says he'll use his platform 'stand for what's right'

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson teamed up with artist Marcus Rivero on a pair of cleats in memory of George Floyd. The cleats say, "I Can't Breathe Again" and display the amount of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck during his final moments.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has unveiled a pair of custom cleats that pay tribute to George Floyd.

The veteran wide receiver shared several photos of the cleats on Instagram Thursday. He partnered with artist Marcus Rivero, who previously designed a series of cleats for Jackson to honor his late friend and hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle.

The cleats feature several references to the painful circumstances of Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The numbers on one side — "0 hrs 8 min 46 sec — represent the length of time Chauvin held his knee of Floyd's neck as he pleaded for his life.

Rivero explained in his own Instagram post that he once made Jackson a pair of "I Can't Breathe" cleats in the past. Jackson wore them in 2014 after Eric Garner was killed by police in New York City, his last words becoming a rallying cry.  

The updated cleats for Floyd say "I Can't Breathe Again" to underscore that police brutality and systemic racism continue to threaten black communities in the United States.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the three other Minneapolis police officers at the scene on May 25 are charged with aiding and abetting.

Jackson has become increasingly outspoken in the wake of Floyd's death, sharing powerful words with his teammates and urging others to take the time to understand the message of those who have attended protests across the country.

The NFL only allows custom cleats to be worn during games under certain circumstances, such as those designed for charitable causes as part of the "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign. 

While Jackson has worn the Nipsey Hussle cleats during practices in the past, it remains to be seen whether he'll choose to wear the cleats for Floyd during a game this fall, or if the NFL would dare fine him. 

Michael Tanenbaum
