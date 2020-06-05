More Sports:

June 05, 2020

Eagles' DeSean Jackson says 94WIP's Angelo Cataldi has 'no respect & no clue' for tweet about vocal athletes

Sports radio host asked athletes to stop posting statements about George Floyd, racial injustice

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeSean Angelo Eagles KATE FRESE/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver reacted sharply to SportsRadio 94WIP host Angelo Cataldi after he tweeted a request for athletes to stop posting statements about civil unrest in the United States.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson took strong exception to a tweet this week from SportsRadio 94WIP morning host Angelo Cataldi, who asked athletes to turn their attention away from civil unrest and back onto sports.

Cataldi tweeted Wednesday that he'd like to see the conversation in the sports world return to sports, which are not being played currently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson, who has taken on a leadership role during his second stint in Philadelphia, called the veteran WIP host out of touch with the reality of the social and political climate that has driven athletes to use their platform over the past week.

During a virtual team meeting this week, Jackson spoke in depth about how police brutality and racial oppression have shaped his life and impacted black communities. In an extensive interview with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jackson said he's become more concerned in recent years, particularly as a father.

"It’s a different fear I have now. The fear I had in the past was I have a chance of probably going to jail, I have a chance of (police) searching my car and planting some drugs or planting a gun," Jackson said. "But now what I’m seeing is police killing. In the past five years or however many years it’s been, man, it’s hundreds and hundreds of killings. Senseless killings. I’m worried for my kids more than when I was growing up."

Jackson also praised his teammates — including Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and Jason Kelce — for "stepping up to the plate and saying fair is fair and right is right and wrong is wrong."

Cataldi has not tweeted again since Wednesday's remarks. 

Athletes have lives outside of sports. They, like everyone else, are living through the profound national impact of George Floyd's brutal death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Everyone misses sports, including the players, every bit as much as Angelo, but if you have to qualify a request like his with the word "politely," it's a good sign you're missing the mark even more than the sports.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Angelo Cataldi Sportsradio 94WIP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Breweries

Evil Genius fires head brewer over anti-police Instagram post calling for violence
Evil genius beer company

Illness

Philly enters COVID-19 yellow phase on Friday, outdoor dining allowed June 12
Philly COVID-19 Yellow Two

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Food & Drink

ReAnimator Coffee donating 50% of all sales through Sunday
ReAnimator Coffee donating

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved