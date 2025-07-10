More Sports:

July 10, 2025

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: Tush Push is 'our rugby scrum.'

Despite his own teammate's argument against it, Lane Johnson says Tush Push is Birds' version of a rugby play.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Tush-Push-TD-Super-Bowl-LIX-Chiefs-2025.jpg Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

The NFL couldn't generate enough votes to ban the Tush Push this offseason.

The Eagles soundly defeated the rest of the NFL this offseason in the case of "Owners vs. Tush Push,"  as the league couldn't generate enough votes to ban Philadelphia's unique version of the QB sneak.

Every excuse from optics to player safety to competitive disadvantage was used to try to get the owners to band together and eradicate the play that's become a major part of the success of the Eagles since Jalen Hurts became quarterback, and what's helped the Eagles appear in two Super Bowls in the past three seasons, including a demolishing of the Chiefs dynasty in the latest one

Opponents have also argued that the Tush Push – which isn't what the Eagles call the play – is a rugby-style play, and not a true football play, a point that Australian-born Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who actually played professional rugby Down Under, has adamantly countered many times on many platforms.


But in an appearance Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson admitted that he thinks the Tush Push does share some commonalities with a rugby scrum, despite Mailata's past comments.

Asked to respond to comments from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was shown on a past "Good Morning Football" saying the Tush Push should be banned and calling it "pretty much a scrum in rugby," Johnson said the Tush Push "does favor a rugby scrum, but it's our rugby scrum, I guess."


Here's Johnson's entire quote from his appearance, which also covered his contract extension through 2027 and other topics about Johnson's pro and college career:

"It has become a weird play. I never thought it would have grown to this magnitude of what is has become. Listen, I think the guys who should have the votes are probably the center and both the guards and probably the d-tackles that are in the middle. It's something that when you do it consecutively ... I think the main thing they were worried about is player safety. It's something that I run, I don't think a lot about it going into each play. But yes, it does favor a rugby scrum, but it's our rugby scrum, I guess."
Luvu is known for trying to derail the Tush Push by leaping over the pile in attempt to avoid the O-line's forward momentum and barricade the QB behind the line of scrimmage, a maneuver he failed at pulling off on consecutive snaps in the NFC Championship, drawing offside penalties and also a warning from the officials.


The case of "Owners vs. Tush Push" might be closed for now,  but probably not for eternity.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia tush push Jordan Mailata Lane Johnson Frankie Luvu

Videos

Featured

Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down the Jersey Shore.
Limited - Clarion Main

Plan your next getaway in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trash collection to resume Monday as city workers return

Philly Trash Collection

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Alternative Medicine

Anxiety diagnoses have fueled growth of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program

Pennsylvania Marijuana Anxiety

Media

Rob Mac says he created 'Always Sunny' to be a reverse 'Friends'

It's Always Sunny Cast

Arts & Culture

Magic Gardens Studio to hold joint tour with other local art spaces

Magic Gardens Studio Tour

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved