Eagles RT Lane Johnson: Tush Push is 'our rugby scrum.'

July 10, 2025
The Eagles soundly defeated the rest of the NFL this offseason in the case of "Owners vs. Tush Push," as the league couldn't generate enough votes to ban Philadelphia's unique version of the QB sneak.
Every excuse from optics to player safety to competitive disadvantage was used to try to get the owners to band together and eradicate the play that's become a major part of the success of the Eagles since Jalen Hurts became quarterback, and what's helped the Eagles appear in two Super Bowls in the past three seasons, including a demolishing of the Chiefs dynasty in the latest one.
Opponents have also argued that the Tush Push – which isn't what the Eagles call the play – is a rugby-style play, and not a true football play, a point that Australian-born Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who actually played professional rugby Down Under, has adamantly countered many times on many platforms.
.@KyleBrandt and @LaneJohnson65 obviously had to talk Tush Push😏 pic.twitter.com/lHmIfHDn10— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 9, 2025
"It has become a weird play. I never thought it would have grown to this magnitude of what is has become. Listen, I think the guys who should have the votes are probably the center and both the guards and probably the d-tackles that are in the middle. It's something that when you do it consecutively ... I think the main thing they were worried about is player safety. It's something that I run, I don't think a lot about it going into each play. But yes, it does favor a rugby scrum, but it's our rugby scrum, I guess."Luvu is known for trying to derail the Tush Push by leaping over the pile in attempt to avoid the O-line's forward momentum and barricade the QB behind the line of scrimmage, a maneuver he failed at pulling off on consecutive snaps in the NFC Championship, drawing offside penalties and also a warning from the officials.
When LB Frankie Luvu tried to disrupt the @Eagles tush push in the NFC Championship, officials warned the @Commanders that they may invoke the rarely used, but long-standing, @NFL Rule 12.3.2 on "Palpably Unfair Acts."— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 27, 2025
Learn more bout the rule: https://t.co/cxM5ZPtutG
