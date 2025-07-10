Eagles RT Lane Johnson: Tush Push is 'our rugby scrum.'

The Eagles soundly defeated the rest of the NFL this offseason in the case of "Owners vs. Tush Push," as the league couldn't generate enough votes to ban Philadelphia's unique version of the QB sneak.

Every excuse from optics to player safety to competitive disadvantage was used to try to get the owners to band together and eradicate the play that's become a major part of the success of the Eagles since Jalen Hurts became quarterback, and what's helped the Eagles appear in two Super Bowls in the past three seasons, including a demolishing of the Chiefs dynasty in the latest one.



Opponents have also argued that the Tush Push – which isn't what the Eagles call the play – is a rugby-style play, and not a true football play, a point that Australian-born Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who actually played professional rugby Down Under, has adamantly countered many times on many platforms.





