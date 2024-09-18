More Sports:

September 18, 2024

Eagles-Saints Week 3 odds preview: Alvin Kamara and New Orleans are the favorites against struggling Philly run defense

After the Saints scorched the Cowboys in Week 2, New Orleans is looking like a real problem for the Eagles.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Alvin-Kamara-Saints-Cowboys-Week-2-NFL-2024.jpg Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scorched the Cowboys in Week 2 and might give the Eagles' defense a real problem this Sunday.

The Eagles are headed to New Orleans still fresh off a crushing loss that slipped right through their fingers. 

The Saints are coming home after an opening two weeks where they scored all the points imaginable.

One team is 2-0, firing on all cylinders, and looks like an early contender. The other is 1-1 and just lost at the last second to an immobile QB who the defense somehow couldn't pressure all night.

Few had the Saints as the former and the Eagles as the latter going into this season, but that's where things stand after Week 2, with New Orleans getting projected as the favorite for Sunday. 

Here's a look at the odds across several sportsbooks:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings NO -2.5PHI +120
NO -142		49.5
FanDuel NO -2.5PHI +128
NO -152		49.5
BetRiversNO -3 PHI +118
NO -143		49
 BetMGMNO -3PHI +130
NO -155		 49.5 
Bally's NO -3 PHI +118
NO -143		49
*Lines as of Wednesday morning

The Saints absolutely crushed the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, which wasn't much of a surprise, but then went into Dallas in Week 2 and smoked the Cowboys, too, 44-19. 

New Orleans is averaging 185 rushing yards a game and 405.5 yards per game in total through two weeks, which are both third in the NFL, while jumping out to a league-best +62 point differential and an early lead of the NFC South. 

Running back Alvin Kamara just turned in a three-touchdown, 115-yard rushing performance (with a fourth TD scored through the air) against Dallas last week, which is bad news for the Eagles because...well...they've been getting scorched on the ground so far.

Green Bay tagged the Eagles for 163 rushing yards in Week 1 and then Atlanta hit them for 152, with star back Bijan Robinson running for 97 of them in the Falcons' win. 

The Eagles have poured a ton of resources into their defensive line over the past couple of years, but so far, the results for this season's team have proven woefully ineffective, especially when it comes to the investment into Bryce Huff off the edge

The Saints, and any run-heavy team for that matter, should be chomping at the bit right now to face the Eagles. 

"As a defense, we were embarrassed," veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham said after Monday night's loss to Atlanta. "We want to get it right."

But on short rest, they have to figure something out quick.

Nick Tricome

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

