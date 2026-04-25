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April 25, 2026

Eagles select Georgia OG Micah Morris with 207th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

The Eagles added a freak of an athlete with their lone sixth round pick Saturday.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042526MicahMorris Brett Davis/Imagn Images

New Eagles OG Micah Morris

With the 207th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia OG Micah Morris.

Morris is unpolished, but he is big (6'5, 334) and athletically gifted.

A quick taste (video via @BengalsBrews): 

The Eagles have a pair of starters on the interior of the offensive line in C Cam Jurgens and LG Landon Dickerson who are health risks, and RG Tyler Steen is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027, so the Eagles could use more depth there.

Morris is now the seventh Georgia player the Eagles have drafted since 2022.

Eagles depth chart updated here.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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