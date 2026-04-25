Eagles select North Dakota State QB Cole Payton with 178th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 178th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected North Dakota State QB Cole Payton.

Payton was a one-year starter at NDSU, and against lower level competition. But, he's 6'3, 232, he has a strong arm, and he runs a 4.56, so he certainly has size and athletic measurables.

In his one year as a starter, Payton completed 161 of 224 passes for 2719 yards, 16 TDs, and 4 INTs. He ran 136 times for 777 yards and 13 TDs. Payton is a developmental quarterback, but he has talent. Here's a highlight reel, and as you'll see Payton is a lefty:

The Eagles already have three quarterbacks on the roster in Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Andy Dalton. If you're the Eagles, maybe you figure out how to redshirt him, or maybe he just makes the team over Dalton if he shows anything special in camp? Or maybe he has some kind of Taysom Hill-like role? Interesting pick.

We'd also be remiss not to note two things: