More Sports:

January 04, 2021

Eagles' staff could be coaching at the 2021 Senior Bowl

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010421JalenHurts Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts competed at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Each year, the NFL descends upon Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl, an All-Star game that features college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates.

It's fertile ground for college scouting, as 180 players competing at the 2019 and 2020 Senior Bowls were drafted by NFL teams. Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, for example, both competed in Mobile.

Each year, NFL teams are chosen to coach each of the two All-Star teams. How is that determined? According to the Senior Bowl's website: 

National Football League coaching staffs coach the two Senior Bowl teams each year. The staffs are determined in cooperation with the NFL. The teams with the lowest winning percentage that season usually get the first opportunity to coach in the game, but only if a majority of their staff - and head coach - are intact.

The four teams with worse winning percentages than the Eagles this year were as follows:

  1. Jaguars: Likely to fire Doug Marrone
  2. Jets: Fired Adam Gase
  3. Texans: Fired Bill O'Brien
  4. Falcons: Fired Dan Quinn

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

That leaves the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals as the two teams with a combination of (a) the worst records and (b) coaching staffs still in-tact, assuming Doug Pederson does indeed keep his job, as was reported on Saturday. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy hinted on Twitter that the Eagles would be coaching in Mobile:

The Eagles would have the opportunity to really get to know 55 or so draft-eligible players, see how they practice, or how they take to coaching, etc., as opposed to, ohhhh, say, I don't know, having their offensive line coach Skype with a potential first-round pick the morning of the draft. (Jokes aside, it is a nice advantage.)

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Senior Bowl

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Thinking back on 2020: These were my favorite dishes from local restaurants
Favorite dishes Philly restaurants 2020

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
010421NateSudfeld

Illness

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the United States — here's what is known
New COVID-19 strain

Government

Pennsylvania to lift toughest COVID-19 restrictions as planned
Wolf January Restrictions

Eagles

Final observations from the 2020 Eagles' season
Eagles_Cowboys_Doug_Pederson_mask_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022033.jpg

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved