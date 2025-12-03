Has anyone played like a Pro Bowler for the Eagles this season?

If you're reading this, it's not a secret to you that the Eagles — as a team — are struggling to play championship-caliber football right now.

But is everyone? Are there any individual standout campaigns this year hidden in the muck and mire of the Eagles' recent struggles?

As a fun exercise, we went through the roster to identify how many, if any, true Pro Bowl seasons Eagles players have put together through 12 games in 2025. In 2024 they had six players named to the NFL's All-Star Game. Will they come anywhere close to that this year?

No brainer Pro Bowlers

Quinyon Mitchell, CB

The Eagles' second-year outside cornerback is one of the best in the game right now, and no player in the NFC has more than Mitchell's 14 passes defended. Quarterbacks complete just 44% of passes thrown his way, tied for the best in the conference with Jaycee Horn (on 25 more attempts).

Zack Baun, LB

Seeing as each conference names 10 linebackers to its Pro Bowl squad each year, Baun has to like his chances. He has the sixth most tackles in the NFC through 12 games (96), in addition to three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and six tackles for loss. He's had a good season. He seems like the only player with a realistic chance to return to the Pro Bowl from last season (Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson were the others).

On the bubble

DeVonta Smith, WR

Smith was the Eagles' best wide receiver for the first 10 games of the year before A.J. Brown's recent resurgence. He has 802 yards, 11th in the NFL and 8th-most of NFC wideouts. Four WR are named as Pro Bowlers (initially) from each conference so he's got a little more work to do. If he can get to 1,200 yards with a few more touchdowns sprinkled in, perhaps he gets a nod.

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE

Phillips is a stud and the Eagles — after trading for him before the deadline last month — need to lock him down long term. No one in the NFL has more QB hurries this season (Phillips has 17). He has the sixth-most QB pressures in the NFC as well, and though his sack number is just 4.0 he's been a major impact player for the Eagles' defense and has a real chance of earning some honors this winter.

Braden Mann, P

It's been one of those seasons. The Eagles have the third-most punts in the NFL this season and most of them have been good ones. Mann averages 50.1 yards per boot, third-best in the NFC and he has the most total net yards in the conference.





If they breakout in December

Jalen Hurts, QB

He may seem average, at best, this season. And he's clearly a flawed quarterback. But he's following up his Super Bowl MVP with a quietly respectful season. If he has a really good final five games he could play himself into Pro Bowl territory. We'll let the numbers explain:

Category Stat NFC Rank QB rating 103.9 4th TD % 5.6% 5th INT % 0.6% 1st Adjusted Y/Att 8.2 5th Total touchdowns 27 T-2nd Fantasy pts 247 1st



A.J. Brown, WR

Brown leads the NFL in yards and receptions in the last two weeks combined. He's currently tied for 11th in the NFL in touchdowns with six. If he continues to explode in production down the stretch he's got a chance to make a Pro Bowl case.

Dallas Goedert, TE

Goedert from Week 1-to-8: 30 catches for 289 yards, 7 TD — fantasy TE3

Goedert from Week 9-to-14: 10 catches for 114 yards, 0 TD — fantasy TE38

Goedert needs to return to his early season form if he wants to nab one of the two tight end spots on the NFC Pro Bowl squad.

Moro Ojomo, DT

Notably absent from this list are Eagles defensive tackle studs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Neither has really been consistent, as the run game has battered the defense all season long. Ojomo has surprisingly been the best of the bunch, with Pro Football Focus ranking him as the 17th best DT in 2025 — 9th best in the NFC. His pass rush win rate of 12% is the second-best in the NFC. If he finishes strong, he has an outside chance of making his first Pro Bowl. For what it's worth, PFF has Davis 33rd and Carter 79th.