Eagles stay or go: Edge defender

Over the last couple of weeks or so, we've be taking position-by-position looks at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the edge defenders.

Josh Sweat

In 2023, Sweat collected 6.5 sacks in the first nine games, one of which was a super clutch game-winning play against Dallas. However, he was shut out the rest of the regular season. He played an abnormally high number of snaps that season, and wasn't the same player at the end of the season.

During free agency the ensuing offseason, the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block before eventually getting him to take a pay cut.

In 2024, Sweat had something of a bounce-back season, collecting eight sacks while playing on more of a pitch count, at roughly 40 snaps per game. He saved his best game of the season for the Super Bowl, when he would've been a perfectly fine choice for MVP honors if they hadn't gone to Jalen Hurts. He was all over Patrick Mahomes all night, finishing with 2.5 sacks. He also bull rushed Joe Thuney back into Mahomes' lap, causing an off target throw that was picked off by Zack Baun.

Sweat is a free agent this offseason.

#JimmyVerdict: After the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block and got him to take a pay cut, it has always felt that 2024 would be his last season in Philly, as he would rightfully be eager to test the free agent market. That hasn't changed, especially now that his stock is higher after his Super Bowl performance. Go .

Brandon Graham

Graham played very well in 2024, and was arguably the team's best edge defender at the time he tore his triceps against the Rams in November, then thought to be a season-ending injury. He finished the regular season with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career. He was activated from IR and played in the Super Bowl.

Graham was the author of one of the biggest plays in Eagles history, when he strip-sacked Tom Brady, helping secure the team's first ever Lombardi Trophy. He was a great story in the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs as well, just by being able to get on the field, at all. But he was far from just a mascot in the game. He looked like the BG of old, getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes, despite returning from his injury way earlier than usual.

Graham hasn't yet announced his retirement. If he wants to play another year, the Eagles would be happy to have him. We'll see.

#JimmyVerdict: There are so few players who get to go out on top like Graham has a chance do here, and my guess is that he'll choose that path. Go .

Nolan Smith

Smith was a 2023 first-round pick (31st overall), but he avoided high expectations as a rookie because the Eagles employed Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham on the edge. He was not expected to have a major role in the defense, and sure enough, he didn't, but he also played considerably less than is ideal for a player drafted so highly. Still, when Smith got his opportunities, he didn't often capitalize on them, making more mistakes than impact plays.

In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them.

He led the NFL with four postseason sacks.

#JimmyVerdict: Smith went from something of an invisible player to a legitimate difference maker who now appears to be core long-term starter at an important position in the Eagles' defense. Stay .

Jalyx Hunt

Hunt was viewed as something of a developmental prospect with a high ceiling when the Eagles selected him out of Houston Christian in the third round. For the first 10 games of his rookie season, Hunt played a grand total of 42 snaps, all of which came in garbage time blowouts.

But when Bryce Huff went on IR with a wrist injury, Hunt got an opportunity to play meaningful snaps, and he never looked lost. When Huff returned from IR, Vic Fangio had seen enough good things from Hunt that he remained in the edge rusher rotation, while Huff rode the bench.

Over the final 10 games of the season (playoffs included), Hunt played 279 snaps, or just under 28 per game. In those 10 games, he had 31 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We already knew Hunt was an athlete. I mean, he's a former safety turned edge rusher. But what we learned this season is that he's smart, he's takes pride in playing the run, he has a great motor, and he got after the quarterback quite a bit in the playoffs.

#JimmyVerdict: Hunt will be part of the Eagles' edge rusher rotation in 2025, and has a chance to start opposite Nolan Smith. Stay .

Bryce Huff

The Eagles signed Huff last offseason to a hefty three year, $51.1 million contract ($17+ million per season) after he collected 10 sacks with the Jets in limited playing time as a situational pass rusher in 2023. It was a gamble, as Huff was thought of as one-dimensional, in that he could rush the passer but might not be a three-down player because he struggled against the run.

In his first year in Philly, Huff didn't do much of anything. The film showed almost immediately in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons that he was an unplayable player, as he was ineffective as a pass rusher, woeful as a run defender, and frankly didn't play hard. He finished the season with 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, while missing five games with a wrist injury.

By the time the playoffs came, Huff had no role at all. He played one snap against the Packers in the Wildcard Round, zero snaps against the Rams in the Divisional Round, 12 garbage time snaps in the blowout of the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, and he was inactive in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs while making way for a one-armed Brandon Graham.

Howie Roseman would no doubt like to take a mulligan on the Huff signing, and Huff — the first guy off the field after the Eagles' NFC Championship Game win — would probably prefer a fresh start somewhere else.

"I think the story is yet to be written on Bryce," Roseman said in early February. "Now, I'm stubborn. I understand that. I'm stubborn on a lot of things. Before I came down here, just talking to [edge defender coach Jeremiah Washburn], he had three rushes in the NFC Championship Game, and two got home. I believe in the player. Sometimes in the first year, I remember Javon Hargrave's first year wasn't as good as his great second and third years. Sometimes it takes longer. I think the guy has unique ability in his body. Obviously, he got hurt. I think when he got hurt, he was starting to come on."

#JimmyVerdict: Translation on that above Roseman quote: "It's going to be very hard to trade him, so we're probably just going to have to hope he's better in his second year here." Stay .

Charles Harris

"Oh yeah, I forget they signed that guy," I thought to myself when coming across Harris' name while writing up this article. Four games played for the Eagles, 52 snaps, three tackles.

#JimmyVerdict: Go .

