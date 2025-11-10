Eagles stock watch: Revamped pass rush helps overcome rare early turnover

It took just under 50 minutes before either the Eagles or Packers scored a touchdown Monday night in Green Bay. But when Jalen Hurts unfurled a 36-yard deep shot to DeVonta Smith it almost felt like it was worth the wait.

A heavyweight bout between two legitimate Super Bowl contenders showcased a defensive struggle on a shivery, slippery Lambeau Field, but the Eagles came out on top, fresh off a successful trade deadline and much-needed bye week, with a 10-7 victory to move back to the top spot in the NFC at 7-2. They held on by the skin of their teeth with several defensive stands to clinch it.

A short week and game at home against an equally imposing Lions team awaits Sunday, but there is a lot to look back and break down from a memorable prime-time battle.

As we do every week, here's a look at something the Eagles can hang their hats on, and something they should maybe work on a little more in the next few days:

Stock up: The Eagles pass rush 📈

HONORABLE MENTION: The third-down defense

The Eagles have built their reputation in recent years on having strong offensive and defensive lines. Both seem to have taken a step back in 2025, but the front four was a particular area of concern and the reason Howie Roseman traded a third-round pick for Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline. And why Brandon Graham came out of retirement.

Phillies made an immediate impact Monday in his Eagles debut, recovering a fumble, forcing a fumble and providing consistent pressure on Jordan Love. He had six tackles in the game and two QB hits.

Nolan Smith was another addition at the bye for the Eagles, as the playoff star returned from a stint on IR and had a sack, his first of the year.

The second biggest defensive star of this one was second year pass rusher Jalyx Hunt, who had a big early sack on a four-man rush — and it's worth mentioning that the four-man rush, with a few blitzes mixed in, helped to tally eight quarterback hits. A key impact play from Hunt came in the third quarter, when a big four-yard tackle for loss pushed the Packers out of field goal range to preserve a slim three-point lead for the Birds.

The third-down defense, sparked by the big men up front, helped to hold the NFL's best third-down team in Green Bay (49% through eight games) to just 5-for-13 in the game. In all Green Bay gained just 262 yards.

If the Eagles can play down the stretch with the same kind of violent and consistent pass rush they had in Week 10, they'll be even more difficult for the rest of the league to handle.

Stock down: Ball security 📉



HONORABLE MENTION: Their first-half offense

Entering Monday with the fewest turnovers in the NFL, Hurts coughed up the football at the end of the first quarter on a designed run up the middle that actually converted a key third down near the red zone. It was remarkably just the fourth turnover for the team in nine games. Ball security is something the Eagles coaching staff emphasizes emphatically within the NovaCare Center.

But perhaps they were due.

That drive seemed like it could have been an afterthought as the Eagles made a subsequent stop of the Packers, but it would actually be their best chance to score in a brutally ugly first half that saw the Eagles gain just 24 yards in their next four drives (15 plays) combined. It was the first scoreless halftime tie in the NFL in two years. Philly actually ranked 5th in the NFL in first half points (15.5 ppg) in the first half of the season, the Packers were 26th (9.5 ppg).

Hurts — and the entire offense — at times get criticized for being a bit risk averse, subscribing to the formula that mistake-free football is winning football. It was apparent in the play-calling Monday, with so many give-up play calls on third downs in the defensive battle.

With just one interception on the year, Hurts' recent impressive play has had him on the cusp of the NFL MVP conversation. He probably didn't further his cause much with just 183 yards on 15-for-25 in a game lacking in too much offense for much of it. In addition to the mundane stat line, Hurts missed a few easy throws, including an underthrow to DeVonta Smith in the second and underthrow on a could-be touchdown to Grant Calcaterra in the third.

Ironically, Love returned the favor as he tried to avoid a sack, with seconds to play in the second quarter. His fumble at the 35-yard line kept things scoreless after the first 30 minutes.