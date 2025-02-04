5 Eagles over/unders to play for Super Bowl LIX

Before the Eagles and Chiefs kickoff for their Super Bowl rematch, if you're a football fan (and clicked on this article), chances are you have a betting app on your phone. Which means you want to spice up your viewing experience for Sunday.

Below we've collected five over/unders, mostly from FanDuel that we think are smart, fun and likely bets for the big game, which is currently still favoring Kansas City, -1.5.

We've included our reasoning and research in the explanations below:

Eagles and Chiefs OVER 48.5 points

During the postseason, the Eagles have scored 22, 28 and 55 points respectively in their three wins — in addition to scoring over 27 points per game during the regular season. The Kansas City offense has been less impressive, netting less than 23 points per game but they did hang 32 on the Bills last week. Philly having a great defense is the biggest threat to the over here, but these two teams went way over 50.5 in 2023. The Eagles also went way over the initial betting number in their Super Bowl win against the Patriots in 2018. With so much time to prepare, this feels like a higher scoring game. It's also a lot more fun to root for the over anyway.

Jalen Hurts OVER 211.5 passing yards

This one seems very low, but it's a pretty good measuring point. Eight times in 17 games across the regular season and the playoffs (not including when he was concussed against the Commanders) Hurts threw for more than 212 yards and nine times he did not. The Eagles are a run-first offense. But Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be preparing for that, and based on our earlier decision that this will be a high-scoring game, concordantly, the passing attack will stand out. Hurts had the best game of his life in Super Bowl LVII, when he went 27-for-38 for 304 yards. He will be out of the straight jacket again this week.

Eagles rushing total OVER 165.5 yards

The Eagles ran for a tick under 180 yards per game during the regular season, and more than 227 yards per game so far in the postseason. Saquon Barkley alone has run for 129 per game over 19 games this season and postseason. Either as a corollary to a high-scoring game and the two overs we list above — or perhaps as a hedge — the Eagles offense, with Barkley and Hurts using his legs should eclipse this relatively low rushing total in the Super Bowl.

Eagles players to catch a pass UNDER 5.5

AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert will catch passes for the Eagles in this game. Who else will? Let's go ahead and assume there's at least one dump off or screen to one of the running backs in Barkley or Kenny Gainwell. Do you really think Grant Calcaterra, Jahan Dotson or Parris Campbell will catch a pass? Will two of them? During the regular season, just four pass-catchers on the entire roster had 25 or more catches. Against the Commanders and Rams, exactly five Eagles caught at least one pass — six caught passes against the Packers. Hurts runs a funnel offense and targets his favorite guys. A sixth player catching a pass might be a stretch in such an important game.

Jalen Carter UNDER 3.5 tackles/assists

Carter has been a game wrecker in his own way — he has an insane 20 quarterback pressures over the Eagles' three playoff wins. But he has just nine combined tackles and two sacks over that frame. If this were an over/under for quarterback hits or pressures we would bang the over. But the Chiefs offensive line will be throwing double teams his way, and Patrick Mahomes is notorious for getting rid of the ball regularly in the face of sackers. Carter's presence will be felt as it always is, but we don't see it showing up a ton in the stat sheet.

MORE: Jalen Hurts, Birds still slight underdogs in Super Bowl odds

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports