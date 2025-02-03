Eagles-Chiefs odds update: Jalen Hurts, Birds still slight underdogs for Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles sit just a week and one more win away from immortality, but to do that, they'll have to get past Patrick Mahomes and the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs in what will likely be, by far, their toughest game all season for Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles tore through the regular season after a rocky 2-2 start to the year, then in the playoffs, through Green Bay, L.A., and Washington in increasingly dominant fashion.

The thing is, the Chiefs are the Chiefs. Somehow, someway, they find a way, as they have for the past few years.

That's why sportsbooks haven't moved the line much at all since they opened for the Super Bowl right after the conference championship games. The Eagles are still underdogs by a 1.5-point margin.

Here's a look:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings KC -1.5 KC -125

PHI +105 48.5 FanDuel KC -1.5 KC -124

PHI +106 48.5 BetRivers KC -1.5 KC -130

PHI +107 49 BetMGM KC -1.5 KC -125

PHI +105 49 ESPN BET KC -1.5 KC -127

PHI +107 48.5 *Lines as of Monday

The Chiefs went 15-2 for the regular season, but tread water through much of it, to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed and a Wild Card bye through the playoffs. Then they outlasted the Texans in the divisional round and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

They boast a solid defense led by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones, and offensively, Travis Kelce is still arguably the best tight end in football while Patrick Mahomes will always be ace in the hole at quarterback who will always seem to give them a chance no matter the roster or scenario.

This Kansas City team, however, in comparison to the past few years, is arguably the weakest one they've fielded, while the Eagles are coming in with maybe the best team they've ever built.

Their offensive line is strong, Saquon Barkley has been an absolute game-breaker running behind them, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, and while there's been something to be desired from Jalen Hurts nearly all year, the quarterback has taken extremely good care of the football ever since the early-October bye.

The Eagles' defense has also been one of the league's more dominant forces behind Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, and rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and overall, they're coming into Super Bowl Sunday holding several key team statistical advantages over Kansas City:

Chiefs Eagles 327.6 (17) Avg. Offense 367.2 (8) 105.3 (22) Rushing Offense 179.3 (2) 222.4 (14) Passing Offense 187.9 (29) 22.6 (15) PPG 27.2 (7) – 320.6 (9) Avg. Defense 278.4 (1) 101.8 (8) Rushing Defense 104.2 (10) 218.8 (18) Passing Defense 174.2 (1) 19.2 (4) PPG 17.8 (2)

In a lot of ways, this is the Eagles' best shot. Against Mahomes and the Chiefs though, that hardly means a guarantee.

Barkley will need one more big day. Brown and Smith will, too, along with coordinators Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore calling the game of their lives, while Hurts needs to come up with his best game all season – maybe his entire career.

It's the end of the line, and it's going to take the Eagles everything.

