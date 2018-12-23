As we say every week, the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report is loaded with ailing players, and their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans is no different. Jordan Hicks will return to the lineup, as he did not appear on the injury report. Hicks last played Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the Eagles-Texans inactives, with analysis:

• QB Carson Wentz : Wentz is likely done for the rest of the regular season, and also probably for the playoffs, should the Eagles make it that far. That said, the team has not yet placed him on IR, so they have not yet shut him down for the season.

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones has suffered several setbacks this season to a hamstring that has never really gotten better.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral): Seumalo was injured against the Cowboys, and Stefen Wisniewski filled in at LG. Wis held his own (with plenty of help) last Sunday against Aaron Donald, and I suspect the Texans will line up J.J. Watt against him at times this Sunday as well.

• LB D.J. Alexander: Special teamer only. Alexander recovered a fumble last Sunday in L.A.

• DT Bruce Hector: With Timmy Jernigan playing, the Eagles don't need Hector active.



• OT/OG Matt Pryor: Pryor has been inactive for every game this season.

• CB Chandon Sullivan: With Avonte Maddox playing, the Eagles don't need Sullivan.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett had shoulder surgery, and his season is over. Barnett was the starting RDE who was off to a fast start this season, collecting 2.5 sacks (including a game-ending sack against the Indianapolis Colts), before suffering a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. He played two games through the injury, but was much less effective than when he was fully healthy. Michael Bennett has taken over as the new starting RDE.

• CB Jalen Mills (IR): Mills was toasted quite a bit during the early part of the season, but he was playing better when he went down with a foot injury. After seeing some of his replacements in action over the last few games, it is clear why Schwartz prefers Mills over the rest of the bunch.



• CB Ronald Darby (IR): Darby was up and down as a starter this season before he tore his ACL. At a minimum, he's a lot better than the players who are trying to replace him.



• RB Jay Ajayi (IR): Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs. In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back. He was placed on IR with a torn ACL.

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he had 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. McLeod was replaced initially by Corey Graham, and later Avonte Maddox.

• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, formerly the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. Doug Pederson has noted that Wallace is doing well, but he is not yet ready to return.



• RB Corey Clement (IR): In 2017, Clement had a great rookie season, culminating in a standout performance in the Super Bowl, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a TD. Many thought he would build on his impressive rookie season in 2018, but that never happened, as Clement was hampered with a quad injury. In 2018, he had 68 carries for 269 yards (3.8 YPC) and two TDs on the ground, and 22 catches for 192 yards (8.7 YPC) and zero TDs through the air.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury. Like Wallace, Hollins is not yet ready to return.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He had a second surgery on his knee this week.

• TE Josh Perkins (IR): Perkins is done for the season with a knee injury. The Eagles activated Richard Rodgers off of IR to replace him.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): We never got a chance to see Mailata in real game action.

• RB Lamar Miller (ankle): The Texans' leading rusher so far this season is Miller, who has rushed 193 times for 917 (4.8 YPC) and 6 TDs. There's a possibility that D'Onta Foreman could make a return to the lineup for the first time since he ruptured his Achilles in November last season. Whether it's a rusty Foreman, or an ineffective Alfred Blue, the Texans' run game is likely going to be hampered to some degree.



• WR Keke Coutee: Coutee is a rookie receiver with 4.43 speed. When he has played, he has been productive, catching 28 passes for 287 yards and a TD in just 6 games.

• DT Brandon Dunn: Dunn is a rotational defensive lineman. He has 24 tackles and a forced fumble on the season.

• CB Shareece Wright: Backup corner.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR Will Fuller (IR): Fuller has 4.32 speed and was the Texans' deep threat, before he tore his ACL. In seven games this season, Fuller had 32 catches for 503 yards (15.7 YPC) and 4 TDs.



• RT Seantrel Henderson (IR): Henderson was the Texans' starting RT. He had surgery to repair a broken ankle, and is done for the season. The Texans' current starting RT is Kendall Lamm.



• CB Kevin Johnson (IR): Johnson is a former first-round pick of the Texans, and regular contributor. He went on IR after suffering a concussion Week 1 against the Patriots.



• CB Kayvon Webster (IR): Webster came back from a Ruptured Achilles for two plays, when he injured his quad and went on IR.



• LB Brennan Scarlett (IR): Scarlett went on IR with an ankle injury. In 2018, he had 18 tackles, 3 pass breakups, a pick, and a forced fumble in 12 games.



